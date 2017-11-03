Barbe swim teams sweep 5A district titles

Barbe High School swim teams have earned 5A district titles in boys, girls, and the overall divisions.

The combined team earned 1052 points at the Southwest Louisiana Swim League's District Championships resulting in a first place trophy for its 6th year.

Lafayette High School and Sulphur High School rounded out the top three.

Barbe's boys team also beat out Lafayette and Sulphur with 508 points, and a similar story with the girls team who earned 544 points.

Coaches say 24 first and second place finishers in individual events were named to the 2017 5A All-District team.

