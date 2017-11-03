Calcasieu Planning officials issue 'stop work order' in Moss Bluff neighborhood

Sonny Mason worked pipeline construction for 50 years, so he's sure what he sees here, not far from his home in Moss Bluff, is preparation for a pipeline.

In fact, parish officials say a new pipeline will replace an old one that runs through the parish. Preparations for a drilling pad are underway.

The pipeline doesn't bother him, but Mason is concerned about this site at 725 Belle Avenue, in his neighborhood, where workers apparently store equipment and come and go.

He says it goes against subdivision regulations and he's concerned about danger to the neighborhood.

"They're going to lay a pipeline, they're going to drill it underground. Which my main objection is not the pipeline, it's this meeting area over here and all the traffic that'll be coming through here, the big trucks, low boys, all kind of trucks during school hours. I've seen some of them get lost and stray all through the neighborhood," said Mason.

Calcasieu Planning officials say the contractor, Troy Construction, did not get the necessary development permit for this site, so a "stop work order" has been issued until the company gets a permit.

Though the area is zoned residential, Planning Director Wes Crain says the zoning ordinance allows for temporary buildings used in connection with construction for a period of six months.

At the end of Northern Street is where there's construction of what Mason calls a pad where drilling will take place. But again, his concerns deal mainly with traffic.

"One of them had to back up for over half a mile. There's no way in the world he could have seen a kid or a dog or anything coming up behind him."

Crain says if residents see illegal driving they should call law enforcement. He says the company has provided a $1.4 million dollar bond to cover any damage to the road.

We were not able to reach anyone with Troy Construction authorized to comment.

We'll let you know when the company's development permit is issued and any restrictions upon the company.

