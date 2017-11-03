Ribbon-cutting ceremony for River Bluff Park in Moss Bluff

An exciting new development is here for Calcasieu Parish: Moss Bluff'’s River Bluff Park now has a playground, a fitness area, walking pathways and a splash pad.

These additions are part of Phase II-B of the project, which cost a little over $3 million dollars.

Officials said the east side of the park is special because they included input not only from the police jury and community but also children from the area.

“We wanted to find out what the children wanted to see in the park,” said Dean Kelly, director of Facility Management. “I look forward to seeing the children come out to enjoy the park that was based on their ideas."

Kelly said they have plans to expand the park as well.

“The west side is the later phase; that's where we intend to build the educational part,” said Kelly. “The majority of the west side is wetlands and is very low. It’s going to take quite a bit of planning and creativity in and around those areas."

In the upcoming budget cycle, Kelly hopes drawings of the next phase will be complete and ready to go for bidding.

The park officially opens Saturday morning.

