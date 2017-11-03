Ribbon-cutting ceremony for River Bluff Park in Moss Bluff

The boil advisory issued Thursday for water customers in the Town of Kinder has been lifted, town officials announced Saturday morning. The advisory was in effect because of a main water line break, said Traci Fontenot, town clerk of Kinder.More >>
A documentary titled "No Greater Love" will have its theatrical debut in select theaters on Nov. 10. The award-winning film contains actual footage of the war in Afghanistan that was shot by McNeese graduate and U.S. Army Chaplain Justin Roberts. The film has won 11 awards, including "Best Documentary" at the Louisiana and Boston Film Festivals.More >>
Sonny Mason worked pipeline construction for 50 years, so he's sure what he sees here, not far from his home in Moss Bluff, is preparation for a pipeline. In fact, parish officials say a new pipeline will replace an old one that runs through the parish. Preparations for a drilling pad are underway.More >>
An exciting new development is here for Calcasieu Parish: Moss Bluff'’s River Bluff Park now has a playground, a fitness area, walking pathways, and a splash pad. These additions are part of Phase II-B of the project, which cost a little over $3 million dollars.More >>
Wow, that was fast. The high school football regular season is coming to an end this week. Week 10 usually District and playoff scenarios District 3-5A Should they all win this week, Barbe, Sulphur and Acadiana will be in a three-way tie for the district championship, the second straight year and the second-ever time it has happened in 3-5A. All three schools Sulphur, Barbe, Acadiana will likely all host first-round playoff games. Sam Houston is sitting just inside ...More >>
