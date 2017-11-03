New playground, picnic areas to open at River Bluff Park Saturday

New features including a playground and picnic area will become available to the public at River Bluff Park starting Saturday, Nov. 4, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announced Friday.

Parish officials cut the ceremonial ribbon Friday to commemorate the completion of the latest stage in the long-term development plan for the park, located at 543 Theriot Road in Moss Bluff.

Phase II B, which sits on almost three-acres of land, includes Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible picnic areas, playgrounds with inclusive and accessible features for children of all capabilities, a splash pad, an exercise area, a quarter-mile walking path, pergolas with bench seating and a family restroom facility, according to CPPJ.

This phase of the project cost about $3.4 million and took 11 months to build, according to CPPJ.

The playground area has a section for 2-to-5-year-olds and one for 5-to-12-year-olds. The playground, splash pad and exercise areas are equipped with a soft, rubberized safety flooring.

“Bringing a park like this to fruition requires many things: imagination, leadership, persistence, technical and architectural expertise, and of course – funding,” said Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Administrator Bryan Beam said in a statement. “But underlying all of this is the Police Jury’s care for the people of Calcasieu Parish and for their quality of life.”

Martin Vires, Parish Project Manager, said Moss Bluff is a growing community and it wanted a family destination that could accommodate people of all ages and capabilities.

“The park’s pathways, playground and splash area, and the nature-themed butterfly pavilions in the picnic areas, are all ADA-accessible, as well as all water fountains found throughout the park,” Vires said in a statement.

The River Bluff Advisory Panel also asked Moss Bluff students what features they would like to see in the park, and many of their ideas were incorporated into the design, according to CPPJ.

Phase I was completed in 2015 and includes a boat launch, which fits three boats at a time, and a parking lot with space for 50 boat trailers. Phase II A was completed in 2016 and includes a new restroom facility for the boat launch area and a waste treatment plant for the park, according to CPPJ.

Dean Kelly, Facility Management Director, said Phase III, which is in development, will include an elevated walking path that will go through the wetlands and along the river. It will also feature a large, rentable pavilion that can be used for weddings, family reunions and other large gatherings.

“During this phase, we will also address the drainage lateral that runs through the park on the east side to make sure we have capacity for increased flow through the park in the future,” Kelly said in a statement.

