Man charged with second-degree cruelty to juvenile

Wow, that was fast. The high school football regular season is coming to an end this week. Week 10 usually District and playoff scenarios District 3-5A Should they all win this week, Barbe, Sulphur and Acadiana will be in a three-way tie for the district championship, the second straight year and the second-ever time it has happened in 3-5A. All three schools Sulphur, Barbe, Acadiana will likely all host first-round playoff games. Sam Houston is sitting just inside ...More >>
DeRidder police officers have arrested a man after a two-year-old child under his care suffered severe injuries, according to authorities. On Friday, Nov. 3 at around 11:30 a.m., DeRidder police, along with Acadian Ambulance and DeRidder Fire, responded to a call of an unresponsive two-year-old child at a residence, said DeRidder Police Chief John Gott. EMS personnel performed CPR on the child, who showed visible injuries to his head, neck, and body, and was also discovered to ...More >>
An Elton man has been arrested on charges related to selling drugs at the gas station where he works, according to authorities. Mahmoud Ibrahim Al-Zoubi, 32, from Elton, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 2 by a patrol deputy with the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office, with assistance from the Elton Police Department, said Cmdr. Ramby Cormier, JDSO spokesman.More >>
Gill Bright Animal Hospital Puppy Cam is every other Friday at 1 p.m.More >>
For the rest of today, we could see a few showers in place. It will be very similar to what we saw yesterday. Rain chances for the afternoon are at 20%. If we do see any showers, they are more likely further inland and will be very small, so they will not last as long before they pass over. There will also be a little bit of sunshine peeking through the clouds at times. This will warm temperatures up this afternoon into the mid 80s.More >>
