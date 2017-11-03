Man charged with second-degree cruelty to juvenile - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Man charged with second-degree cruelty to juvenile

By KPLC Digital Staff
Forrest Edward Menard (Source: DeRidder Police Department) Forrest Edward Menard (Source: DeRidder Police Department)
DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) -

DeRidder police officers have arrested a man after a 2-year-old child under his care suffered severe injuries, according to authorities.

At around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, DeRidder police, along with Acadian Ambulance and DeRidder Fire, responded to a call of an unresponsive 2-year-old child at a residence, said DeRidder Police Chief John Gott.

EMS personnel performed CPR on the child, who showed visible injuries to his head, neck, and body, and was also discovered to have suffered severe head trauma, said Gott.

The child, who was under the care of 22-year-old Forrest Edward Menard, was flown to a local hospital.

After investigators interviewed Menard and gathered evidence, he was arrested on a charge of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and was booked into the Beauregard Parish jail with no bond.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending, said Gott.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

