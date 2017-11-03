Employee accused of selling drugs at Elton gas station where he worked

An Elton man is accused of selling drugs at the gas station where he works.

Mahmoud Ibrahim Al-Zoubi, 32, from Elton, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 2, by a patrol deputy with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office, with assistance from the Elton Police Department, said Cmdr. Ramby Cormier, JDSO spokesman.

Al-Zoubi was arrested as the result of two search warrants executed by the JDSO Narcotics Division and patrol deputies a few hours before his arrest - one search warrant in the 1600 block of Fletcher Street and the other in the 1800 block of Main Street.

Authorities obtained the search warrants as part of an investigation that's been ongoing for several months, said Cormier.

Authorities started the investigation after they received information that illegal drug sales were occurring at the Citgo gas station/convenience store in Elton. Investigators determined that Al-Zoubi was the person selling drugs at the store, where he was an employee, said Cormier.

During a search of Al-Zoubi's residence, investigators found approximately one pound of marijuana and more than 70 pills, along with drug paraphernalia that included syringes and rolling papers.

Al-Zoubi was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish jail on the following charges: distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription; 2 counts of drug possession; drug distribution, manufacturing or possession with intent to distribute; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Al-Zoubi's bond was set at $32,000.

