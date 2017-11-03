FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weekend ahead with a weak cold front approaching next week

For the rest of today, we could see a few showers in place. It will be very similar to what we saw yesterday. Rain chances for the afternoon are at 20%. If we do see any showers, they are more likely further inland and will be very small, so they will not last as long before they pass over. There will also be a little bit of sunshine peeking through the clouds at times. This will warm temperatures up this afternoon into the mid 80s.

Through tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies with no chance for more rain after midnight. Temperatures will only cool down to the lower 70s, so it will be a warm & muggy night. Winds will be light and with the humid conditions, we will likely see more fog develop overnight into the early morning hours.

This weekend will be very beautiful with the rain expected to hold off. There will be a few clouds that pass over, but should not bring any rain. Sunday will have less clouds than Saturday, making it a perfect time to get outside and enjoy the weather! High will be a little warmer, getting into the mid 80s. Also, don’t forget about setting your clocks back an hour this weekend with the time change! The time officially changes Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Monday and Tuesday will be very nice with mostly sunny skies and little to no chance for rain. It will be warm both days with highs in the lower to mid 80s. So this will be well above average for this time of the year. Nonetheless, it should be a really nice time to get outside and enjoy the weather! Also, keep in mind that after the time change, the sun will be setting much earlier so it will be getting dark outside around 5:00.

We are tracking our next cold front. This one should arrive sometime in the middle of next week and should bring temperatures back down. This will be a weak cold front, so we will not see any drastic differences. Highs on Wednesday next week will be in the upper 70s! So, it will feel much more like fall once again! Along with the lower temperatures, it will also be nice and sunny with low humidity!

Out in the tropics, we are currently quiet and we are not expecting any disturbance or development in the Gulf or Atlantic. That is certainly good news for us! The season is coming to a close, indicating we should not need to worry about any more weather out of the tropics.

