WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: La. Medicaid contracts up for consideration

By KPLC Digital Staff
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Louisiana's lawmakers are taking a second look at a proposal to extend contracts for the five companies that coordinate health services for state's Medicaid patients.

Felix Vail is serving a life sentence after being convicted last year of murdering his wife more than 50 years ago. Yet, insufficient evidence is just one of the numerous reasons his appeal lawyer says the trial and conviction were unfair.

Early voting for the Nov. 18 general election begins Friday in your parish courthouse. There are several local issues on the ballot and a race for State Treasurer.

A Lake Charles native killed in a shooting in Baton Rouge last year will be honored on what would have been her senior night at Southern University's last home game of the season.

The second phase of renovations to River Bluff Park in Moss Bluff will open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony today.

There's a new bike lane in town with more on the way soon making your ride with two wheels a bit safer. 

Plus, it's time to show our school spirit! Every week we will be showcasing the amazing students and teachers across Southwest Louisiana. This week our spirit school is Lake Arthur High School.

And Apple users can rejoice! The latest iPhone is now on sale.

In weather, temperatures are again starting off very warm for November, nearly 20 degrees above normal for morning lows, which again are well into the 70s. Some patchy areas of fog will continue to be possible through sunrise but no widespread dense fog is expected to become a problem today. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

    Friday, November 3 2017 5:41 AM EDT2017-11-03 09:41:30 GMT
    Friday, November 3 2017 5:15 AM EDT2017-11-03 09:15:21 GMT
    This week our spirit school is Lake Arthur High School in Jeff Davis Parish.  'Spirit School' is an opportunity to showcase our high schools across Southwest Louisiana. From sports to student body organizations, to ace teachers that make a difference in a child's life -- KPLC's Candy Rodriguez will travel from school to school across the five-parish region to show the school's spirit.  If you would like your high school to be featured -- contact Candy Rodriguez via email ...More >>
    Thursday, November 2 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-11-03 03:39:25 GMT
    If you haven't heard,  the Houston Astros just won the 2017 World Series.  "Oh it was just unbelievable," said fan Sue Moore.  "I mean you couldn't ask for a better birthday present than that," said fan Bart Dittman.  Lake Charles Dick's Sporting Goods managers said they've been preparing since Sunday bringing in everything from shirts, hats, lanyards and even flags.  You name it, Astros fans were buying it.  Many driving fro...

    If you haven't heard,  the Houston Astros just won the 2017 World Series.  "Oh it was just unbelievable," said fan Sue Moore.  "I mean you couldn't ask for a better birthday present than that," said fan Bart Dittman.  Lake Charles Dick's Sporting Goods managers said they've been preparing since Sunday bringing in everything from shirts, hats, lanyards and even flags.  You name it, Astros fans were buying it.  Many driving fro...

