FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Continued warmth with a sunnier weekend ahead

Temperatures are again starting off very warm for November, nearly 20 degrees above normal for morning lows which again are well into the 70s. Some patchy areas of fog will continue to be possible through sunrise but no widespread dense fog is expected to become a problem today.

Radar is not indicating any rain over the area for the morning commute and the chances today are a little lower at 20% for a few isolated showers possible through the day today. Any showers that develop should end before any high school football games with the chance of rain down to 10% at kickoff and even lower than that through game time, but it will be warm with temperatures in the 70s for the duration of the game.

Upper level high pressure and drier air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere should work to further limit rain chances over the weekend with the possibility of a few isolated showers tomorrow down to just 10% with otherwise sunny and warm weather continuing as highs reach the middle 80s during the afternoon.

Our warm and overall dry weather pattern will continue into next week with daily highs in the lower to middle 80s and nighttime lows in the upper 60s. The next chance of rain will arrive Wednesday as a weak cool front is forecast to move through, only slightly dropping temperatures late next week with highs going back down into the 70s and lows at night back into the 50s by next Thursday and Friday.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry