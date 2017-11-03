SPIRIT SCHOOL: Lake Arthur High School - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SPIRIT SCHOOL: Lake Arthur High School

LAKE ARTHUR, LA (KPLC) -

This week our spirit school is Lake Arthur High School in Jeff Davis Parish. 

'Spirit School' is an opportunity to showcase our high schools across Southwest Louisiana.

From sports to student body organizations, to ace teachers that make a difference in a child's life -- KPLC's Candy Rodriguez will travel from school to school across the five-parish region to show the school's spirit. 

If you would like your high school to be featured -- contact Candy Rodriguez via email at crodriguez@kplctv.com.

