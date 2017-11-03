SPIRIT SCHOOL: Lake Arthur High School

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
If you haven't heard, the Houston Astros just won the 2017 World Series. "Oh it was just unbelievable," said fan Sue Moore. "I mean you couldn't ask for a better birthday present than that," said fan Bart Dittman. Lake Charles Dick's Sporting Goods managers said they've been preparing since Sunday bringing in everything from shirts, hats, lanyards and even flags. You name it, Astros fans were buying it. Many driving fro...
SOWELA Technical Community College showcased its newest addition Thursday - the Sycamore Student Center. "This building in and of itself really does bring a whole other level to SOWELA and what it has to offer," said Brookin Alexander, SOWELA's student body president.
Wow, that was fast. The high school football regular season is coming to an end this week. Week 10 usually District and playoff scenarios District 3-5A Should they all win this week, Barbe, Sulphur and Acadiana will be in a three-way tie for the district championship, the second straight year and the second-ever time it has happened in 3-5A. All three schools Sulphur, Barbe, Acadiana will likely all host first-round playoff games. Sam Houston is sitting just inside ...
