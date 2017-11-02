Local Astros fans celebrate world series win by shopping

If you haven't heard, the Houston Astros just won the 2017 World Series.

"Oh it was just unbelievable," said fan Sue Moore.

"I mean you couldn't ask for a better birthday present than that," said fan Bart Dittman.

Lake Charles Dick's Sporting Goods managers said they've been preparing since Sunday bringing in everything from shirts, hats, lanyards and even flags.

You name it, Astros fans were buying it.

Many driving from as far as Houston.

"There was thousands of people in line so we just decided to drive over here and somebody said they had everything here," said fan Ben Buzzini.

But it's more than just a win to those who drove over 140 miles for celebratory gear.

"it is so uplifting," said fan Rita Dickens. "It is very special."

Special, because Harvey took hope away from them, but the Astros found a way to give it back.

"We...actually flooded out ourselves," said Dittman. "We lost our apartment, and a lot of our furniture and stuff so this was like extra special."

So while the fans buy everything up, you'll be seeing them in their orange and blue chanting one phrase for the rest of the year.

"Go Astros," said Dickens.

Store managers said they ordered over 5,000 shirts and hats, and have already sold the majority of them.

