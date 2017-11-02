Local Astros fans celebrate world series win by shopping

If you haven't heard, the Houston Astros just won the 2017 World Series. "Oh it was just unbelievable," said fan Sue Moore. "I mean you couldn't ask for a better birthday present than that," said fan Bart Dittman. Lake Charles Dick's Sporting Goods managers said they've been preparing since Sunday bringing in everything from shirts, hats, lanyards and even flags. You name it, Astros fans were buying it. Many driving fro...More >>
If you haven't heard, the Houston Astros just won the 2017 World Series. "Oh it was just unbelievable," said fan Sue Moore. "I mean you couldn't ask for a better birthday present than that," said fan Bart Dittman. Lake Charles Dick's Sporting Goods managers said they've been preparing since Sunday bringing in everything from shirts, hats, lanyards and even flags. You name it, Astros fans were buying it. Many driving fro...More >>
SOWELA Technical Community College showcased its newest addition Thursday - the Sycamore Student Center. "This building in and of itself really does bring a whole other level to SOWELA and what it has to offer," said Brookin Alexander, SOWELA's student body president.More >>
SOWELA Technical Community College showcased its newest addition Thursday - the Sycamore Student Center. "This building in and of itself really does bring a whole other level to SOWELA and what it has to offer," said Brookin Alexander, SOWELA's student body president.More >>
Wow, that was fast. The high school football regular season is coming to an end this week. Week 10 usually District and playoff scenarios District 3-5A Should they all win this week, Barbe, Sulphur and Acadiana will be in a three-way tie for the district championship, the second straight year and the second-ever time it has happened in 3-5A. All three schools Sulphur, Barbe, Acadiana will likely all host first-round playoff games. Sam Houston is sitting just inside ...More >>
Wow, that was fast. The high school football regular season is coming to an end this week. Week 10 usually District and playoff scenarios District 3-5A Should they all win this week, Barbe, Sulphur and Acadiana will be in a three-way tie for the district championship, the second straight year and the second-ever time it has happened in 3-5A. All three schools Sulphur, Barbe, Acadiana will likely all host first-round playoff games. Sam Houston is sitting just inside ...More >>
The case of Felix Vail was argued before the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal this morning. He’s the man convicted of murdering his wife, Mary Horton, in 1962. Mary is remembered by family and friends as a woman full of life, a joy. Then in 1962 her body was removed from the Calcasieu River. Her husband, Felix Vail, had said she fell out of a boat and it was an accidental drowning.More >>
The case of Felix Vail was argued before the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal this morning. He’s the man convicted of murdering his wife, Mary Horton, in 1962. Mary is remembered by family and friends as a woman full of life, a joy. Then in 1962 her body was removed from the Calcasieu River. Her husband, Felix Vail, had said she fell out of a boat and it was an accidental drowning.More >>
Cyclists in the Lake Area...Rejoice! There's a new bike lane in town with more on the way soon, making your ride with two wheels a bit safer. The bike lane on Kirkman is back and its just the first step out of many to make Lake Charles a little more bike friendly. It runs from I-10 to Prien Lake Road with plans to extend to McNeese Street, creating a corridor that smaller paths can join. The project is part of an effort to implement the city's Bicycle and Pedestrian Mast...More >>
Cyclists in the Lake Area...Rejoice! There's a new bike lane in town with more on the way soon, making your ride with two wheels a bit safer. The bike lane on Kirkman is back and its just the first step out of many to make Lake Charles a little more bike friendly. It runs from I-10 to Prien Lake Road with plans to extend to McNeese Street, creating a corridor that smaller paths can join. The project is part of an effort to implement the city's Bicycle and Pedestrian Mast...More >>