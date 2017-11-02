SOWELA showcases new student center

SOWELA Technical Community College showcased its newest addition Thursday - the Sycamore Student Center.

"This building in and of itself really does bring a whole other level to SOWELA and what it has to offer," said Brookin Alexander, SOWELA's student body president.

The new student center provides a number of services to students, including admissions, financial aid, enrollment and testing. Sycamore even has its own bookstore and game room.

"You get to relax and come play pool and have a conversation with everyone," said Justin Colston, a SOWELA junior. "It's pretty fun."

Prior to the construction of Sycamore, Alexander said SOWELA really did not have a communal meeting place for students other than the library.

"These areas really allow the students to come together and feel unified as a student body," said Alexander. "It really is the heartbeat on campus now."

For Colston, Sycamore provides a much needed recess during a long day of classes at SOWELA.

"I won't get overwhelmed for when I'm taking my tests and everything like that," said Colston. "I just take a little break before I get home and study."

SOWELA also introduced the public to its newly restored Boeing 727 instructional jet. The aircraft will be used to give hands-on training to students in various aviation programs.

