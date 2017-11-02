New bike lane signals change for cyclists in Lake Charles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

New bike lane signals change for cyclists in Lake Charles

Cyclists in the Lake Area...Rejoice!

There's a new bike lane in town with more on the way soon, making your ride on two wheels a bit safer.

The bike lane on Kirkman is back and it's just the first step out of many to make Lake Charles a little more bike friendly.

It runs from I-10 to Prien Lake Road with plans to extend to McNeese Street, creating a corridor that smaller paths can join.

The project is part of an effort to implement the city's Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan and recently adopted Complete Streets policy.

"We've been working towards this for so long, pushing the Complete Streets policy that led to this and working with the City. It's just amazing to see it finally in person and to be able to touch it and ride on it, it's great," said Coalition Coordinator for a Healthier SWLA and proponent of Complete Streets John O'Donnell.

He says these new bike paths will not only promote healthier living but also have other impacts on the area.

"Bike lanes are actually an important economic piece for a community," said O'Donnell. "The biggest thing that we can do to alleviate poverty in our community or build more wealth in our community is to give people transportation."

It can also help alleviate stress on road infrastructure and reduce traffic.

The cycling community is happy about these first steps.

Sarah Dean, manager of the Bicycle Superstore and also a proponent of Complete Streets, says she's excited.

"It's only going to open up future projects, so seeing those roads that already have the spacing that we can just resurface them or just paint lines would be great projects because it would be very affordable for the city and easy to do so," said Dean. 

All of these proposed lanes will be created on roads used by cyclists that are already in need of restriping, so not to cost the city extra money.

Pujo Street between Kirkman and Bilbo is next on the list.

Before you strap on your helmet here are a few tips on how to interact with bike lanes.

  • 1. When on a bike, ride with the flow of traffic, not against. 
  • 2. Never forget your helmet.
  • 3. Have a light on your bike or helmet at all times to make yourself visible. 
  • 4. Use hand signals when turning. 
  • 5. When driving a car, never drive or park in a bike lane and stay three feet away when passing cyclists.

Click HERE to take a look at the City's plan. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Early voting begins Friday

    Early voting begins Friday

    Thursday, November 2 2017 8:01 PM EDT2017-11-03 00:01:25 GMT
    (Source: Secretary of State)(Source: Secretary of State)

    Early voting for the Nov. 18 election begins Friday, Nov. 3. Across the state, voters will elect a new state treasurer, to fill the seat that John Kennedy vacated when he successfully ran for the U.S. Senate. Derrick Edwards (D) and John Schroder (R) are in the runoff. Edwards received 31 percent of the vote in the Oct. 14 general election and Schroder received 24 percent. In Allen Parish  City Marshal -- City Court, City of Oakdale Joseph "Jody" Chamberlain (NOPTY...

    More >>

    Early voting for the Nov. 18 election begins Friday, Nov. 3. Across the state, voters will elect a new state treasurer, to fill the seat that John Kennedy vacated when he successfully ran for the U.S. Senate. Derrick Edwards (D) and John Schroder (R) are in the runoff. Edwards received 31 percent of the vote in the Oct. 14 general election and Schroder received 24 percent. In Allen Parish  City Marshal -- City Court, City of Oakdale Joseph "Jody" Chamberlain (NOPTY...

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Appeals court hearing Felix Vail case today

    Appeals court hearing Felix Vail case today

    Thursday, November 2 2017 7:49 PM EDT2017-11-02 23:49:58 GMT
    Felix Vail (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Felix Vail (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    The case of Felix Vail is in front of the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal this morning. He’s the man convicted of murdering his wife, Mary Horton, in 1962.  It was more than 50 years after her death when he was prosecuted.  The attorney handling the appeal for Vail says his trial and conviction were unfair for numerous reasons including that the jury should not have been allowed to hear about a previous wife and girlfriend presumed dead. Also, the defense argues conclu...

    More >>

    The case of Felix Vail is in front of the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal this morning. He’s the man convicted of murdering his wife, Mary Horton, in 1962.  It was more than 50 years after her death when he was prosecuted.  The attorney handling the appeal for Vail says his trial and conviction were unfair for numerous reasons including that the jury should not have been allowed to hear about a previous wife and girlfriend presumed dead. Also, the defense argues conclu...

    More >>

  • TDL Week 10: Three games Thursday night

    TDL Week 10: Three games Thursday night

    Thursday, November 2 2017 7:11 PM EDT2017-11-02 23:11:31 GMT

    Wow, that was fast. The high school football regular season is coming to an end this week. Week 10 usually  District and playoff scenarios District 3-5A Should they all win this week, Barbe, Sulphur and Acadiana will be in a three-way tie for the district championship, the second straight year and the second-ever time it has happened in 3-5A. All three schools Sulphur, Barbe, Acadiana will likely all host first-round playoff games. Sam Houston is sitting just inside ...

    More >>

    Wow, that was fast. The high school football regular season is coming to an end this week. Week 10 usually  District and playoff scenarios District 3-5A Should they all win this week, Barbe, Sulphur and Acadiana will be in a three-way tie for the district championship, the second straight year and the second-ever time it has happened in 3-5A. All three schools Sulphur, Barbe, Acadiana will likely all host first-round playoff games. Sam Houston is sitting just inside ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly