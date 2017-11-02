Boil advisory issued for Kinder - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Boil advisory issued for Kinder

By KPLC Digital Staff
KINDER, LA (KPLC) -

A boil advisory has been issued for water customers in the Town of Kinder until further notice.

The advisory is in effect because of a main water line break, said Traci Fontenot, town clerk of Kinder.

