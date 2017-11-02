CPSO searching for Lake Charles VFW thief

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding whoever stole $6,000 from the VFW in Lake Charles.

Between Sept. 3 and 4 an unknown person entered VFW Post 2130 on Lake Street through an unlocked door, according to CPSO's Facebook page.

The suspect stole around $6,000 from the register, ATM, jukebox, and poker machine inside, and caused around $1,200 worth of damage to the machines.

CPSO asks anyone with information on the theft to call Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222.

