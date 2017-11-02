CPSO searching for suspects in Moss Bluff gas station theft

The case of Felix Vail is in front of the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal this morning. He’s the man convicted of murdering his wife, Mary Horton, in 1962. It was more than 50 years after her death when he was prosecuted. The attorney handling the appeal for Vail says his trial and conviction were unfair for numerous reasons including that the jury should not have been allowed to hear about a previous wife and girlfriend presumed dead. Also, the defense argues conclu...More >>
A boil advisory has been issued for customers of Beauregard Parish Waterworks District 3. The boil advisory only affects customers who live on Cooley Acres Road, Tom Woodard Road, Woodard Drive, and on Highway 112 between American Legion and Virgil Sims roads in DeRidder, according to Waterworks District 3.More >>
Early voting for the Nov. 18 election begins Friday, Nov. 3. Across the state, voters will elect a new state treasurer, to fill the seat that John Kennedy vacated when he successfully ran for the U.S. Senate. Derrick Edwards (D) and John Schroder (R) are in the runoff. Edwards received 31 percent of the vote in the Oct. 14 general election and Schroder received 24 percent. In Allen Parish City Marshal -- City Court, City of Oakdale Joseph "Jody" Chamberlain (NOPTY...More >>
A boil advisory has been issued for water customers in the town of Kinder. The advisory is in effect because of a main water line break. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for two men allegedly caught on camera stealing copper wire and a water hose from a Moss Bluff gas station over the summer, according to CPSO's Facebook page. On June 9 around 3 a.m. the white truck seen in the attached photograph entered the rear parking lot of the Bronco Stop on Highway 171 in Moss Bluff. The two suspects seen in the surveillance photos exited the truck and cut the copper wire on the outsi...More >>
