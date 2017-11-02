CPSO searching for suspects in Moss Bluff gas station theft

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for two men allegedly caught on camera stealing copper wire and a water hose from a Moss Bluff gas station over the summer, according to CPSO's Facebook page.

On June 9 around 3 a.m., the white truck seen in the attached photograph entered the rear parking lot of the Bronco Stop on Highway 171 in Moss Bluff.

The two suspects seen in the surveillance photos exited the truck and cut the copper wire on the outside AC unit, causing nearly $1,400 worth of damage, according to CPSO.

The suspects then stole the wire along with a water hose from the property.

CPSO asks anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 337-493-2222.

