TDL Week 10: Three games Thursday night

Wow, that was fast. The high school football regular season is coming to an end this week.

As always, teams are jockeying for playoff positions and district titles in Week 10. (Scroll down for district and playoff scenarios)

In Friday's Game of the Week, undefeated Iowa travels to Washington-Marion in the hopes of taking the District 4-3A title all for itself.

Washington-Marion, though, is hoping to upset the Yellow Jackets and earn a piece of the district title.

WEEK 10 GAMES

THURSDAY

CLASS 1A

St. Edmund (8-1) at Merryville (5-4)

Oberlin (6-3) at Elton (5-3)

Hamilton Christian (2-6) at Basile (6-3)

FRIDAY

CLASS 5A

Barbe (8-1) at LaGrange (3-5)

Sam Houston (4-5) at New Iberia (3-6)

Sulphur (7-2) at Comeaux (4-5)

CLASS 4A

Grant (1-8) at DeRidder (5-3)

St. Louis (3-6) at Leesville (8-1)

CLASS 3A

Eunice (5-4) at Iota (7-2)

Iowa (8-0) at Washington-Marion (5-4)

Lake Charles College Prep (2-7) at Jennings (6-2)

South Beauregard (0-8) at Westlake (3-6)

CLASS 2A

DeQuincy (4-5) at Oakdale (3-6)

East Beauregard (3-5) at Rosepine (8-1)

Pickering (0-9) at Vinton (3-5)

Kinder (5-4) at West Feliciana (8-1)

Lake Arthur (4-4) at Notre Dame (8-0)

Welsh (7-1) at Ville Platte (3-6)

CLASS 1A

Grand Lake (1-7) at South Cameron (0-8)

DISTRICT AND PLAYOFF SCENARIOS

DISTRICT 3-5A

Should they all win this week, Barbe, Sulphur and Acadiana will be in a three-way tie for the district championship, the second straight year and the second-ever time it has happened in 3-5A.

All three schools Sulphur, Barbe, Acadiana will likely all host first-round playoff games.

Sam Houston is sitting just inside the playoff bubble, while LaGrange needs to win to get in. Sam Houston hosts New Iberia and LaGrange hosts Barbe.

DISTRICT 3-4A

Leesville, which won the district title for the first time since 2010, will host a first-round playoff game.

DeRidder is in the playoffs but needs a win over Grant to make a push to host a playoff game.

DISTRICT 4-3A

Iowa can earn the district championship outright if it beats Washington-Marion Friday night. But... should Washington-Marion win, the Charging Indians, Iowa and possible Jennings would end the district with a three-way tie for first place. Jennings hosts Lake Charles College Prep.

Should Iowa win, it would also go undefeated in district for the second year in a row.

Washington-Marion has likely earned a playoff spot, but Westlake is sitting on the playoff bubble. Wins would be nice to ensure those spots.

Iowa will host a first-round game and Jennings is likely to as well.

DISTRICT 5-3A

Iota needs a win over Eunice to shore up a home game in round one.

DIVISION II

St. Louis has earned a playoff spot.

DISTRICT 6-2A

Notre Dame won a share of the district title last week, now needs a win over Lake Arthur to take the whole thing. Should Lake Arthur upset Notre Dame and Welsh beat Ville Platte, Notre Dame and Welsh would share the 6-2A championship.

Welsh and Kinder will both host first-round games.

Lake Arthur has earned a playoff spot.

DISTRICT 5-2A

District champ Rosepine will host a first-round game.

Vinton and Oakdale appear headed for playoff berths, while DeQuincy and East Beauregard sit right on the bubble.

DISTRICT 4-1A

Elton, Oberlin and Basile likely host first-round games, while Merryville is on the bubble to host.

DIVISION IV

At the moment, Hamilton Christian is on the outside looking in, but a win over Basile might change that.

