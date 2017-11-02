TDL Week 10: Three games Thursday night - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana





TDL Week 10: Three games Thursday night

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect

Wow, that was fast. The high school football regular season is coming to an end this week.

As always, teams are jockeying for playoff positions and district titles in Week 10. (Scroll down for district and playoff scenarios)

There are three games Thursday night. Click HERE for live scores.

Click HERE to see our High School Football Slideshow. Send your pics to newmedia@kplctv.com.

Click HERE to see which teams Sports Director Brady Renard believes are the Top 7 in the area.

In Friday's Game of the Week, undefeated Iowa ( travels to Washington-Marion in the hopes of taking the District 4-3A title all for itself.

Washington-Marion, though, is hoping to upset the Yellow Jackets and earn a piece of the district title for

WEEK 10 GAMES

THURSDAY

CLASS 1A

  • St. Edmund (8-1) at Merryville (5-4)
  • Oberlin (6-3) at Elton (5-3) 
  • Hamilton Christian (2-6) at Basile (6-3)

FRIDAY

CLASS 5A

  • Barbe (8-1) at LaGrange (3-5) 
  • Sam Houston (4-5) at New Iberia (3-6)
  • Sulphur (7-2) at Comeaux (4-5)

CLASS 4A

  • Grant (1-8) at DeRidder (5-3)
  • St. Louis (3-6) at Leesville (8-1)

CLASS 3A

  • Eunice (5-4) at Iota (7-2)
  • Iowa (8-0) at Washington-Marion (5-4) 
  • Lake Charles College Prep (2-7) at Jennings (6-2)
  • South Beauregard (0-8) at Westlake (3-6)

CLASS 2A

  • DeQuincy (4-5) at Oakdale (3-6)
  • East Beauregard (3-5) at Rosepine (8-1)
  • Pickering (0-9) at Vinton (3-5)
  • Kinder (5-4) at West Feliciana (8-1)
  • Lake Arthur (4-4) at Notre Dame (8-0) 
  • Welsh (7-1) at Ville Platte (3-6)  

CLASS 1A

  • Grand Lake (1-7) at South Cameron (0-8)

DISTRICT AND PLAYOFF SCENARIOS

DISTRICT 3-5A

Should they all win this week, Barbe, Sulphur and Acadiana will be in a three-way tie for the district championship, the second straight year and the second-ever time it has happened in 3-5A.

All three schools Sulphur, Barbe, Acadiana will likely all host first-round playoff games.

Sam Houston is sitting just inside the playoff bubble, while LaGrange needs to win to get in. Sam Houston hosts New Iberia and LaGrange hosts Barbe.

DISTRICT 3-4A

Leesville, which won the district title for the first time since 2010, will host a first-round playoff game.

DeRidder is in the playoffs but needs a win over Grant to make a push to host a playoff game.

DISTRICT 4-3A

Iowa can earn the district championship outright if it beats Washington-Marion Friday night. But... should Washington-Marion win, the Charging Indians, Iowa and possible Jennings would end the district with a three-way tie for first place. Jennings hosts Lake Charles College Prep.

Should Iowa win, it would also go undefeated in district for the second year in a row.

Washington-Marion has likely earned a playoff spot, but Westlake is sitting on the playoff bubble. Wins would be nice to ensure those spots.

Iowa will host a first-round game and Jennings is likely to as well.

DISTRICT 5-3A

Iota needs a win over Eunice to shore up a home game in round one.

DIVISION II

St. Louis has earned a playoff spot.

DISTRICT 6-2A

Notre Dame won a share of the district title last week, now needs a win over Lake Arthur to take the whole thing. Should Lake Arthur upset Notre Dame and Welsh beat Ville Platte, Notre Dame and Welsh would share the 6-2A championship.

Welsh and Kinder will both host first-round games.

Lake Arthur has earned a playoff spot.

DISTRICT 5-2A

District champ Rosepine will host a first-round game.

Vinton and Oakdale appear headed for playoff berths, while DeQuincy and East Beauregard sit right on the bubble.

DISTRICT 4-1A

Elton, Oberlin and Basile likely host first-round games, while Merryville is on the bubble to host.

DIVISION IV

At the moment, Hamilton Christian is on the outside looking in, but a win over Basile might change that.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Early voting begins Friday

    Early voting begins Friday

    Thursday, November 2 2017 8:01 PM EDT2017-11-03 00:01:25 GMT
    (Source: Secretary of State)(Source: Secretary of State)

    Early voting for the Nov. 18 election begins Friday, Nov. 3. Across the state, voters will elect a new state treasurer, to fill the seat that John Kennedy vacated when he successfully ran for the U.S. Senate. Derrick Edwards (D) and John Schroder (R) are in the runoff. Edwards received 31 percent of the vote in the Oct. 14 general election and Schroder received 24 percent. In Allen Parish  City Marshal -- City Court, City of Oakdale Joseph "Jody" Chamberlain (NOPTY...

    More >>

    Early voting for the Nov. 18 election begins Friday, Nov. 3. Across the state, voters will elect a new state treasurer, to fill the seat that John Kennedy vacated when he successfully ran for the U.S. Senate. Derrick Edwards (D) and John Schroder (R) are in the runoff. Edwards received 31 percent of the vote in the Oct. 14 general election and Schroder received 24 percent. In Allen Parish  City Marshal -- City Court, City of Oakdale Joseph "Jody" Chamberlain (NOPTY...

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Appeals court hearing Felix Vail case today

    Appeals court hearing Felix Vail case today

    Thursday, November 2 2017 7:49 PM EDT2017-11-02 23:49:58 GMT
    Felix Vail (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Felix Vail (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    The case of Felix Vail is in front of the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal this morning. He’s the man convicted of murdering his wife, Mary Horton, in 1962.  It was more than 50 years after her death when he was prosecuted.  The attorney handling the appeal for Vail says his trial and conviction were unfair for numerous reasons including that the jury should not have been allowed to hear about a previous wife and girlfriend presumed dead. Also, the defense argues conclu...

    More >>

    The case of Felix Vail is in front of the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal this morning. He’s the man convicted of murdering his wife, Mary Horton, in 1962.  It was more than 50 years after her death when he was prosecuted.  The attorney handling the appeal for Vail says his trial and conviction were unfair for numerous reasons including that the jury should not have been allowed to hear about a previous wife and girlfriend presumed dead. Also, the defense argues conclu...

    More >>

  • TDL Week 10: Three games Thursday night

    TDL Week 10: Three games Thursday night

    Thursday, November 2 2017 7:11 PM EDT2017-11-02 23:11:31 GMT

    Wow, that was fast. The high school football regular season is coming to an end this week. Week 10 usually  District and playoff scenarios District 3-5A Should they all win this week, Barbe, Sulphur and Acadiana will be in a three-way tie for the district championship, the second straight year and the second-ever time it has happened in 3-5A. All three schools Sulphur, Barbe, Acadiana will likely all host first-round playoff games. Sam Houston is sitting just inside ...

    More >>

    Wow, that was fast. The high school football regular season is coming to an end this week. Week 10 usually  District and playoff scenarios District 3-5A Should they all win this week, Barbe, Sulphur and Acadiana will be in a three-way tie for the district championship, the second straight year and the second-ever time it has happened in 3-5A. All three schools Sulphur, Barbe, Acadiana will likely all host first-round playoff games. Sam Houston is sitting just inside ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly