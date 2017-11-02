Boil advisory issued for Beauregard Parish

A boil advisory has been issued for customers of Beauregard Parish Waterworks District 3.

The boil advisory only affects customers who live on Cooley Acres Road, Tom Woodard Road, Woodard Drive, Highway 112 between American Legion and Virgil Sims roads in DeRidder, and Adron Woodard Road in DeRidder, according to Waterworks District 3.

Customers with questions on the advisory are asked to please call Waterworks District 3 at 337-725-3000.

