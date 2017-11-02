Flu clinic in Cameron Parish open until 4:30 p.m.

A boil advisory has been issued for customers of Beauregard Parish Waterworks District 3. The boil advisory only affects customers who live on Cooley Acres Road, Tom Woodard Road, Woodard Drive, and on Highway 112 between American Legion and Virgil Sims roads in DeRidder, according to Waterworks District 3.More >>
A convicted felon has been arrested after allegedly selling stolen firearms to undercover officers.
Deputies from the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office, the Beauregard/DeRidder Narcotics Task Force, and Louisiana State Police arrested Charles Ward Sr., 51, at around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, according to Mark Herford, Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office chief of detectives.
Some environmental groups say they plan legal action to force federal officials to return the Louisiana black bear back to a list of threatened species.
A flu vaccination clinic is being held in Cameron Parish today, due to an increase in the number of flu cases in the parish. The clinic opened at 8 a.m. and will be open until 4:30 p.m. at the Cameron Parish Health Unit, at 107 Recreation Center Lane.
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.
