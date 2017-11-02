Flu clinic in Cameron Parish open until 4:30 p.m.

A flu vaccination clinic is being held in Cameron Parish today, due to an increase in the number of flu cases in the parish.

The clinic opened at 8 a.m. and will be open until 4:30 p.m. at the Cameron Parish Health Unit, at 107 Recreation Center Lane.

The flu shot is free for those with insurance. It is $10 for those without. Those getting flu shots should wear short sleeves or loose-fitting sleeves and bring insurance, Medicaid or Medicare cards.

“Due to an elevated number of flu cases in Cameron Parish, we have scheduled a special vaccination event to make sure that everyone can get their flu shot,” Dr. BJ Foch, regional medical director, said when announcing the clinic. “A flu shot is the first line of defense against the flu, which can be very serious and even deadly.”

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.