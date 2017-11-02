Convicted felon accused of selling stolen firearms

A convicted felon has been arrested after allegedly selling stolen firearms to undercover officers.

As part of an investigation, officers purchased stolen firearms from Charles Ward Sr., who is a convicted felon, according to Mark Herford, Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office chief of detectives. The stolen firearms were obtained from numerous burglaries in multiple parishes in Southwest Louisiana.

Deputies from the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Beauregard/DeRidder Narcotics Task Force and Louisiana State Police investigators arrested Ward Sr., 51, at around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, according to Herford.

Ward is charged with one count of possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies, and one count of illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

The arrest stemmed from an ongoing investigation conducted by the Beauregard/DeRidder Narcotics Task Force, Louisiana State Police, and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office CAT Team; deputies from Calcasieu Parish also assisted in the investigation, said Herford.

Ward was booked into the Beauregard Parish Jail with bond set at $275,000.

To help with the ongoing investigation, deputies are requesting that anyone who may have purchased firearms or items such as drills, chainsaws, air compressors or any other items from Charles Ward Sr. to contact the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Louisiana State Police, or the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

