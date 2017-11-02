FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few showers possible today with warmer temperatures through this weekend

For the rest of today, we could see a few showers in place. It will be nothing like we saw yesterday. If we do see any showers, they are more likely further inland and will be much smaller, so they will not last as long before they pass over. There will also be a little bit of sunshine peeking through the clouds. This will warm temperatures up this afternoon into the mid 80s.

Through tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies with a 10% chance for more rain before midnight. After midnight, rain chances go down to 0%, but we will still have mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will only cool down to the lower 70s, so it will be a warm & muggy night.

Friday will have lower rain chances, at only 20%. So, we could still have a few showers, but they will be quick, and much more isolated. If you get caught under a shower, it will move on in a few minutes. The sunshine will return a bit more, making it a nice day! As far as temperatures go, with less rain and cloud cover, we will get more sunlight. That will help increase afternoon highs into the 80s again.

This weekend will be very beautiful with the rain expected to hold off. There will be a few clouds that pass over, but should not bring any rain. Sunday will have less clouds than Saturday, making it a perfect time to get outside and enjoy the weather! High will be a little warmer, getting into the low 80s. Also, don’t forget about setting your clocks back an hour this weekend with the time change!

Monday and Tuesday will be very nice with mostly sunny skies and little to no chance for rain. It will be warm both days with highs in the lower to mid 80s. So this will be well above average for this time of the year. Nonetheless, it should be a really nice time to get outside and enjoy the weather!

We are tracking our next cold front. This one should arrive sometime in the middle of next week and should bring temperatures back down. Highs on Wednesday next week will be only in the mid 70s! So it will feel much more like fall once again! Along with the lower temperatures, it will also be nice and sunny with low humidity!

Out in the tropics, we are currently quiet and we are not expecting any disturbance or development in the Gulf or Atlantic. That is certainly good news for us! The season is coming to a close, indicating we should not need to worry about any more weather out of the tropics.

