Appeals court hearing Felix Vail case today

The case of Felix Vail is in front of the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal this morning.

He’s the man convicted of murdering his wife, Mary Horton, in 1962.

It was more than 50 years after her death when he was prosecuted.

The attorney handling the appeal for Vail says his trial and conviction were unfair for numerous reasons including that the jury should not have been allowed to hear about a previous wife and girlfriend presumed dead.

Also, the defense argues conclusions by the coroner and a famous forensic pathologist, that Horton was the victim of a homicide, are based solely on a grainy photo from 1962 – which the defense considers insufficient.

As it stands, Vail is serving life in prison for murder.

KPLC's Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom.

