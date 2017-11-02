WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Drainage plans for Calcasieu - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Drainage plans for Calcasieu

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The Houston Astros rocketed to the top of the baseball galaxy Wednesday night, winning the first World Series championship in franchise history by romping past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7.

Two members of the Trump Campaign will be in court Thursday afternoon. Paul Manafort and Rick Gates are facing numerous charges including fraud and money laundering.

President Donald Trump is reportedly summoning lawmakers to the White House to talk about how immigrants are allowed into the U.S.

Governor John Bel Edwards is considering his next step in his ongoing legal fight against Attorney General Jeff Landry.

A federal appeals court upholds the Energy Department decisions approving three projects to export liquefied natural gas, including one here in Southwest Louisiana.

Time is running out to meet a big deadline for revamping drainage plans in Calcasieu Parish. The committee in charge has two weeks to get the long-range plan together. 

Residents and businesses in an area of South Lake Charles are being asked to conserve water following a malfunction of a water treatment plant. 

Plus, we'll have a preview of the annual Sulphur Marching Band Festival coming up this weekend.

And a Lake Charles radio DJ is being inducted into the Cajun French Music Hall of Fame this month in this week's Hometown Hero.

In weather, temperatures are starting off extremely warm this morning and the added humidity makes for an almost summer-like morning with lower to middle 70 temperatures at sunrise. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

