WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Drainage plans for Calcasieu

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
A Lake Charles radio DJ is being inducted into the Cajun French Music Hall of Fame this month. The fruit certainly doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to Mike Soileau. He grew up watching his dad, the late David Soileau, playing french music on the radio. "When I was growing up 8 or 9 years old, I would go up to the radio station and see him. Growing up, I saw him the entire time, doing what he did. One day he was sick and asked if I could do his show for him. I t...More >>
The Lake Charles city council has approved an ordinance to allow bids for ten new transit shelters with benches. The cost of the new city bus shelters is estimated to be about 39-thousand dollars. The shelters are being paid for with federal transportation funds. Councilman Rodney Geyen sponsored the ordinance. "We have handicapped people and the elderly standing out where there is no cover and it's cold and raining", says Councilman Geyen. Construction on the t...More >>
Time is running out to meet a big deadline for revamping drainage plans in Calcasieu Parish. The committee in charge has two weeks to get the long range plan together. "You have the attention of so many people that are taking time out of their work days to focus on drainage and this crisis," said resident Bart Yakupsack. The focus on drainage has been a topic of conversation for years, but members from the Drainage Liaison Committee are hoping to finally...More >>
