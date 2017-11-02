HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Sulphur Marching Band Festival

Happening this weekend, the Sulphur Marching Band Festival.

Held annually at Matt Walker Stadium in Sulphur, KPLC's John Bridges and Ben Terry will be serving as the announcers.

It's an annual competition and this year marks the 37th annual with each year featuring around 20 or so high school marching bands from Louisiana and Texas.

The competition begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Bands include Pickering, Welsh, Merryville, Rosepine in Class B.

Crowley, Loreauville, Brusly, Parkview Baptist, Rayne, Patterson, Jennings, South Beauregard, Westlake in Class A.

Followed by Franklin Parish, Tioga, Benton, DeRidder in Class AA.

Sam Houston and Walker in Class AAA.

Ending with CE Byrd, Barbe, Airline in Class AAAA around 3:30 p.m.

