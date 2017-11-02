Local DJ to be inducted into Cajun French Music Hall of Fame

A Lake Charles radio DJ is being inducted into the Cajun French Music Hall of Fame this month. The fruit certainly doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to Mike Soileau. He grew up watching his dad, the late David Soileau, playing French music on the radio.

"When I was growing up 8 or 9 years old, I would go up to the radio station and see him. Growing up, I saw him the entire time, doing what he did. One day he was sick and asked if I could do his show for him. I told him I guess so. I went and I was so nervous because I had never talked on the radio before."

Soileau says listening to Cajun french music came naturally for him. It was part of his childhood.

"They had an 8 track with the Iry Lejeune 8 track. We listened to Iry Lejeune music all the time. I learned the history. He taught me the history behind the music. I didn't just learn the song title and the artist. I learned the history of the music. What the song was about. Why they wrote that song."

David Soileau was honored for his service just days before he died.

"He died in 2007, a month after he was inducted into the Louisiana Cajun French Music Hall of Fame. Now that I'm going to be inducted into the same hall of fame, right next to my dad, it will be special. I know he's grinning from ear to ear right now."

Mike Soileau says he'll continue his dad's tradition of promoting and playing Cajun French music. Soileau will join 10 others for induction into the Cajun French Music Hall of Fame will take place Sunday, November 12 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. It'll take place at the C-F-M-A Lake Charles Chapter building at 3481 E. Prien Lake Road.

Copyright 2017 KPLC-TV. All rights reserved.