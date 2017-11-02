FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Less rain ahead as the unseasonable warmth continues

After yesterday’s deluge of heavy rain fell across Southwest Louisiana, the chances are a little lower today although some widely scattered showers will make a return visit later this morning and afternoon. Temperatures are starting off extremely warm this morning and the added humidity makes for an almost summer-like morning with lower to middle 70 temperatures at sunrise.

Rain chances are trimmed back to 30% today, but some scattered showers could begin arriving during the morning hours and continue through the afternoon ahead of another steamy night of lows in the 60s and 70s and patchy fog possible after midnight.

The chance of more widely scattered showers on Friday is at 30% and Saturday down to 20% for isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon hours as our warm and extremely muggy air remains in place which will combine with daytime heating to set off at least a couple of spotty showers or thunderstorms during the afternoon.

By Sunday, upper level ridging continues to strengthen which will limit the rain chances to less than 20% but drive temperatures back up into the middle 80s during the afternoon with lows at night still warm in the middle to upper 60s. A warm and sunny pattern continues into the start of the new work-week with persistent highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

Finally, our next cold front looks to arrive possibly by next Wednesday bringing some slight heat relief with highs forecast to go back down into the 70s and lows back in the 40s and 50s late next week, but that’s still about a week away!

