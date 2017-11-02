Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 10

With the high school football season in full force, KPLC is Ramping up its Touchdown Live coverage this season. This off season, KPLC brought you the 7-in-Seven countdowns. This preseason, KPLC brought you TDL Two-A-Days. Now, every week of the regular season, KPLC's Brady Renard will post his TDL 'Top 7 List' of the best teams in Southwest Louisiana. He'll also hand out the best team performance each week according to expectations coming in.

We present our Touchdown Live Top 7 List after week nine of the regular season.

**These are not head to head rankings. The rankings are in comparison to class. Example: Iowa is a stronger 3A team than Welsh is 2A team**



1. IOWA YELLOW JACKETS

2017 record: 9-0

Week 9 Ranking: No. 2



For the first time this season, we have a new number one. Iowa has continued to pass every test laid in front of them with flying colors. The Jackets dominated last week's off week, and now head to Washington-Marion with a second straight undefeated district title on the line. The Jackets should get one last test before locking up a likely top four seed in the playoffs.



2. WELSH GREYHOUNDS

2017 record: 7-1

Week 9 Ranking: No. 1

Do not take this as a sign I think that much less of the Greyhounds. I've said all year long it's almost been a 1A, 1B situation with Welsh and Iowa. After the Greyhounds were walloped last Thursday, I was forced to drop them. I still think Welsh is poised for a deep playoff run, and perhaps that loss was just what they needed before doing so. Ville Platte may be in for a long night on Friday, as Welsh will likely enter that game with something to prove.

3. BARBE BUCS

2017 record: 8-1

Week 9 Ranking: No. 3



The Bucs continued their run through the district by hanging 40 on a good Comeaux team in not so good playing conditions. The field was muddy, and parts of the sideline was underwater as the rain fell during the game. Barbe hung up 21 third quarter points thanks to a nasty run game that saw Dana Fontenot (166 yards, TD), Jaivan Samuel (96 yards, 2 TDs) and Luke Richard (42 yards, 3 TDs) put up solid games. Barbe faces LaGrange with a chance to grab a possible top 7 seed.



4. SULPHUR GOLDEN TORS

2017 record: 6-2

Week 9 Ranking: No. 4





The Tors stand pat too as Sulphur continues to prove that their playing their best football right now. Tors jumped out in front 30 to nothing on New Iberia before coasting to a 37-7 win. The three-pronged Tor attack was at it again as Glenn Willis posted a 197-yard day on the ground, Christian Trahan totaled 109 yards and Morgan Clark threw three touchdowns. Sulphur is hoping for a top 10 seed next week for the first time since 2007.



5. KINDER YELLOW JACKETS

2017 record: 5-4

Week 9 Ranking: No. 5

Kinder showed once again its ability to bounce back after a loss, downing Lake Arthur. The Jackets scored in a variety of ways, including a Jordan Cordova pick six, three passing scores and of course, three touchdowns on the ground. Hayden Thomas was all over the field as he tallied up three touchdowns and over 100 total yards. Arguably, Kinder's toughest game is this week as the Jackets hit to road to face 8-1 West Feliciana.

6. LEESVILLE WAMPUS CATS

2017 record: 8-1

Week 9 Ranking: No. 6

The Wampus Cats are sitting pretty in Class 4A. Leesville won the outright district title for the first time since 2010. The Cats dominated Tioga in the second and third quarter to pull away. Leesville posted 400 yards of offense behind Andrew Croker's 169 and McKenzie Jackson's 158. Croker also scored a pair of touchdowns.



7. JENNINGS BULLDOGS

2017 record: 6-2

Week 9 Ranking: No. 7



The Bulldogs of Jennings continue to hang on to the seventh spot in my list and the tenth spot in the power ratings. Jennings smoked South Beau to up the win streak to three games. The Bulldogs also are getting healthy, which could help the Dogs make another run in the playoffs.

Next three up: Iota Bulldogs (7-2), Rosepine Eagles (8-1), Washington-Marion Charging Indians (5-4)

Best team performance from Week 9: Merryville Panthers

Could this be the game that helps the Panthers break out? After starting the season 1-4, Merryville has won its last four games and has risen to 14th in the power ratings. Last week came the team's most impressive win. The Panthers ran all over Elton to escape with the 36-32 win. It was the Panthers first win over Elton since 2013. Desmond McCain ran for 244 yards (upping his season total to 1157) and four touchdowns in the win.

