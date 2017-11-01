Drainage Liaison Committee working to get ordinance revised by N - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Drainage Liaison Committee working to get ordinance revised by November 16th

(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Time is running out to meet a big deadline for revamping drainage plans in Calcasieu Parish. 

The committee in charge has two weeks to get the long-range plan together. 

"You have the attention of so many people that are taking time out of their work days to focus on drainage and this crisis," said resident Bart Yakupsack. 

The focus on drainage has been a topic of conversation for years, but members of the Drainage Liaison Committee are hoping to finally get an ordinance change approved by November 16th. 

 "Whatever meetings we have to have between now and then let's get through it," said committee member Hal McMillin. "Let's get something going that we can start working together."

The changes were originally supposed to be approved back in August, but the committee wanted more public input so the date was pushed back and more meetings were held. 

Wednesday night's meeting brought out many questions and concerns from residents about the recent revisions to the ordinance. 

"We talk about 25 years….what are you really talking about," said resident John Bradford. "How many inches?"

 "Any drainage plan that does not address the title issues is worthless to west Calcasieu," said resident Charlie Atherton. 

 "We've talked three and half years on an ordinance, but we haven't talked and tied in maintenance and infrastructure," said resident Tim Flavin. 

And some still aren't on board with the changes being made. 

 "There's a lot of language in here that has not convinced me as of yet that this is going to be the best thing for us to vote on in November," said resident Art Little. 

But committee chair Dennis Scott believes with all the changes, this ordinance could be the start in helping Calcasieu Parish's drainage problems. 

 "This ordinance will give us the tools to accomplish our intent," said Scott. "It's got to be fluid, it's going to change a little, but it's time to move forward and it's time to protect our parish." 

The committee will hold another meeting on November 9th. 

The ordinance will then go to the planning and zoning board meeting on November 14th, and then be up for approval by the police jury on November 16th. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

