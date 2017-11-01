City bus riders getting more shelter from bad weather

The Lake Charles city council has approved an ordinance to allow bids for ten new transit shelters with benches.

The cost of the new city bus shelters is estimated to be about 39-thousand dollars.

The shelters are being paid for with federal transportation funds.

Councilman Rodney Geyen sponsored the ordinance.

"We have handicapped people and the elderly standing out where there is no cover and it's cold and raining", says Councilman Geyen.

Construction on the bus shelters and benches is expected to begin in just a few weeks.

