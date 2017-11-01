City bus riders getting more shelter from bad weather - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

City bus riders getting more shelter from bad weather

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Charles city council has approved an ordinance to allow bids for ten new transit shelters with benches.
The cost of the new city bus shelters is estimated to be about 39-thousand dollars.

The shelters are being paid for with federal transportation funds.
Councilman Rodney Geyen sponsored the ordinance.

"We have handicapped people and the elderly standing out where there is no cover and it's cold and raining", says Councilman Geyen.

Construction on the bus shelters and benches is expected to begin in just a few weeks.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • City bus riders getting more shelter from bad weather

    City bus riders getting more shelter from bad weather

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-11-02 03:42:43 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Lake Charles city council has approved an ordinance to allow bids for ten new transit shelters with benches. The cost of the new city bus shelters is estimated to be about 39-thousand dollars. The shelters are being paid for with federal transportation funds. Councilman Rodney Geyen sponsored the ordinance. "We have handicapped people and the elderly standing out where there is no cover and it's cold and raining", says Councilman Geyen. Construction on the t...

    More >>

    The Lake Charles city council has approved an ordinance to allow bids for ten new transit shelters with benches. The cost of the new city bus shelters is estimated to be about 39-thousand dollars. The shelters are being paid for with federal transportation funds. Councilman Rodney Geyen sponsored the ordinance. "We have handicapped people and the elderly standing out where there is no cover and it's cold and raining", says Councilman Geyen. Construction on the t...

    More >>

  • Drainage Liaison Committee working to get ordinance revised by November 16th

    Drainage Liaison Committee working to get ordinance revised by November 16th

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-11-02 03:40:40 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Time is running out to meet a big deadline for revamping drainage plans in Calcasieu Parish.  The committee in charge has two weeks to get the long range plan together.  "You have the attention of so many people that are taking time out of their work days to focus on drainage and this crisis," said resident Bart Yakupsack.  The focus on drainage has been a topic of conversation for years, but members from the Drainage Liaison Committee are hoping to finally...

    More >>

    Time is running out to meet a big deadline for revamping drainage plans in Calcasieu Parish.  The committee in charge has two weeks to get the long range plan together.  "You have the attention of so many people that are taking time out of their work days to focus on drainage and this crisis," said resident Bart Yakupsack.  The focus on drainage has been a topic of conversation for years, but members from the Drainage Liaison Committee are hoping to finally...

    More >>

  • Relics of saints and sacred objects venerated for All Saints Day

    Relics of saints and sacred objects venerated for All Saints Day

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 8:49 PM EDT2017-11-02 00:49:53 GMT

    today is all saints day--a day dedicated to the saints of the catholic church.    relics of 45 saints and sacred objects have been available for viewing through outthe day at the cathedral of the immacuate conception in lake charles.    kplc's theresa schmidt gives us a glimpse of the relics some of which are believed to be ancient. In a solemn atmosphere, .45 relics to view and honor at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.  Some are ancient such as ...

    More >>

    today is all saints day--a day dedicated to the saints of the catholic church.    relics of 45 saints and sacred objects have been available for viewing through outthe day at the cathedral of the immacuate conception in lake charles.    kplc's theresa schmidt gives us a glimpse of the relics some of which are believed to be ancient. In a solemn atmosphere, .45 relics to view and honor at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.  Some are ancient such as ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly