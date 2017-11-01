Relics of saints and sacred objects venerated for All Saints Day

The Lake Charles city council has approved an ordinance to allow bids for ten new transit shelters with benches. The cost of the new city bus shelters is estimated to be about 39-thousand dollars. The shelters are being paid for with federal transportation funds. Councilman Rodney Geyen sponsored the ordinance. "We have handicapped people and the elderly standing out where there is no cover and it's cold and raining", says Councilman Geyen. Construction on the t...More >>
Time is running out to meet a big deadline for revamping drainage plans in Calcasieu Parish. The committee in charge has two weeks to get the long range plan together. "You have the attention of so many people that are taking time out of their work days to focus on drainage and this crisis," said resident Bart Yakupsack. The focus on drainage has been a topic of conversation for years, but members from the Drainage Liaison Committee are hoping to finally...More >>
today is all saints day--a day dedicated to the saints of the catholic church. relics of 45 saints and sacred objects have been available for viewing through outthe day at the cathedral of the immacuate conception in lake charles. kplc's theresa schmidt gives us a glimpse of the relics some of which are believed to be ancient. In a solemn atmosphere, .45 relics to view and honor at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Some are ancient such as ...More >>
For the rest of today, showers will remain in place for the early afternoon. From there, showers will become more scattered and isolated through the evening hours. Rain chances will steadily be declining through today, and by tonight the rain should be gone. Most of the rain will end around sunset. With all the rain in place today, it will keep temperatures in check. Through tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for more rain before midnight.More >>
