Relics of saints and sacred objects venerated for All Saints Day

It's All Saints Day--a day dedicated to the saints of the Catholic church. Relics of 45 saints and sacred objects have been available for viewing throughout the day at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Lake Charles.

In a solemn atmosphere, 45 relics were there to view and honor. Some are ancient such as one said to be of Jesus crown of thorns, another of the last supper table.

Father Rommel Tolentino explains most are relics of beloved saints.

"We as humans, we tend to value the things that belonged to our ancestors. And these are our ancestors in the faith, the saints are our ancestors in the faith and we honor them and we love them, so we value their remains," he said.

And while many who come to see, touch medals and prayer cards to the relics, Tolentino says it's not magic or superstition.

"I think some people think that this is very superstitious, why are Catholics doing this. Well, we don't believe that they contain magical powers. We believe that God can work through the saints remains because of the holiness that they lived in their lives, just like God worked through material things in the gospel, in the Bible as well. So, I'll give you a couple of examples. When the woman who was hemorrhaging for 12 years, when she touched Jess's cloak she was healed. So that's an example of God using material things to bring about healing," he said.

And he says their authenticity is verified before they are put on display.

They are usually contained in a reliquary. It's a gold case with glass and it's sealed with a wax so if that seal is broken then it might have been tampered with, right? So we don't display that for veneration. Another proof would be to have a documentation, a specific paper, a document from the Vatican,” said Father Tolentino.

Catholic Sharon Pappion has studied the saints and explains they are not worshiped but are sought for help and guidance.

"A lot of the Saints struggled in similar ways that we do, they struggle from like bad tempers to vice to anything really, and if you relate to any particular suffering that a saint has gone through you naturally go to them to pray and ask how they've overcome it," she said.

Sharon is inspired by three saints in particular whose relics are here.

"Saint Therese of Lisieux, she wrote a book, the Story of a Soul and that was the first spiritual work that I've read and it helped a lot, a lot of benefits for that. And also Saint Kateri Tekakwitha, St. Kateria is a native American saint. Saint Margaret Mary Alacoque, the Sacred Heart devotion, she's here and I was really excited to see that," said Sharon.

The relics on display come from private collections of Father Tolentino and another collector.

The relics will remain on display until 7 p.m. at the Cathedral. To hear more from Rev. Tolentino look for the web extra.

