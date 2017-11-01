Water treatment plant malfunction

The Southwest water treatment plant in Lake Charles malfunctioned Wednesday forcing a temporary shut down. Crews are working around the clock to make repairs to the piping system.

Residents and businesses in the Prien Lake and Nelson Road areas may experience a loss of water pressure. City Officials are asking residents and businesses to cut back on water use for the next 24 hours.

Water division personnel will update those impacted by the shut down when water service is restored. The plant should return to normal operations 24 hours after repairs are complete.

For more information you can call the 24-hour water divisions operator at 337-491-1483.

