Mississippi man sentenced to 48 months in prison for child pornography

By KPLC Digital Staff
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A Mississippi man was sentenced to 48 months in prison on Monday for possessing child pornography on a computer at a Lake Charles RV park, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Western District of Louisiana said in a statement.

Jesse Easterling, 41, of Hattisburg, was sentenced for one count of possession of child pornography.

According to the May 2 guilty plea, law enforcement agents identified Easterling as having child pornography in April of 2016 while he was staying at an RV park in Lake Charles, said Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook. Law enforcement agents searched his property and found 72 videos of child pornography on his computer. Some of the videos were sexually explicit images of children under the age of 12. Easterling also admitted during an interview that he had downloaded child pornography over the internet.

The court also sentenced Easterling to 10 years of supervised release and he must register as a sex offender, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

