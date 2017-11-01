FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain winding down this evening, with another round of showers Thursday

For the rest of today, showers will remain in place for the early afternoon. From there, showers will become more scattered and isolated through the evening hours. Rain chances will steadily be declining through today, and by tonight the rain should be gone. Most of the rain will end around sunset. With all the rain in place today, it will keep temperatures in check.

Through tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for more rain before midnight. After midnight, rain chances go down to 10%, but we will still have mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will only cool down to the lower 70s, so it will be a warm & muggy night.

Thursday will have more showers and a few thunderstorms. Rain chances will be lower than they are today, though. We could see they rain start in the mid-to late morning, and will continue into the afternoon. By sunset, the rain should come to an end. The rain from Wednesday and Thursday is associated with a disturbance that is pushing across Southwest Louisiana. By the evening on Thursday, it will move beyond us and start to fall apart. Therefore, the rain chances will go down.

Friday will have lower rain chances, at only 20%. So we could still have a few showers, but they will be quick, and much more isolated. The sunshine will return a bit more, making it a nice day! As far as temperatures go, with less rain and cloud cover, we will get more sunlight. That will help increase afternoon highs into the 80s again.

This weekend will be very beautiful with the rain expected to hold off. There will be a few clouds that pass over, but should not bring any rain. Sunday will have less clouds than Saturday, making it a perfect time to get outside and enjoy the weather! High will be a little warmer, getting into the low 80s. Also, don’t forget about setting your clocks back an hour this weekend with the time change!

We are still waiting for our next cold front to push through and cool these temperatures back down. There is still no sign of another front coming anytime soon, and with the jet stream lifting back to the north, we should expect temperatures to remain above average.

Out in the tropics, we are currently quiet and we are not expecting any disturbance or development in the Gulf or Atlantic. That is certainly good news for us! The season is coming to a close, indicating we should not need to worry about any more weather out of the tropics.

Copyright 2017. All rights reserved.