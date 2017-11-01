Sulphur man accused of indecent behavior with juvenile

A Sulphur man is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a family acquaintance on numerous occasions, authorities said.

Luke J. Daigle, 51, was arrested on four counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint on January 24 about Daigle "having inappropriate sexual contact with a family acquaintance," said spokeswoman Kim Myers. The victim told detectives that Daigle had touched her inappropriately on more than one occasion when she was approximately 11-years-old.

After further investigation, Judge Guy Bradberry signed a warrant in the amount of $50,000 for Daigle’s arrest on May 8, Myers said. Detectives' attempt to locate Daigle were unsuccessful. Daigle was finally located and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on Oct. 27.

Detective Jacob Dore is the lead investigator on this case.

