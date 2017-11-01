Sulphur man accused of raping now 10-year-old girl - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sulphur man accused of raping now 10-year-old girl

By KPLC Digital Staff
Christopher Vincent (Source: KPLC) Christopher Vincent (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A Sulphur man is accused of raping a now 10-year-old girl on numerous occasions, authorities said.

Christopher E. Vincent, 27, was arrested on a charge of first-degree rape. 

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint on March 27 about Vincent "having inappropriate sexual contact with a female family member, with a now 10-year-old girl on numerous occasions between 2014 and 2017," said spokeswoman Kim Myers.

After further investigation, Judge David Ritchie signed a warrant in the amount of $150,000 for Vincent’s arrest on Oct. 20, Myers said. Vincent was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on Oct. 27. Judge Ritchie set his special conditions of bond to include no contact with the victim and no unsupervised contact with any minor children.

Detective Michelle Robinson is the lead investigator on this case.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

