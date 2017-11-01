TRAFFIC: All lanes open on I-10 EB at PPG Drive - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: All lanes open on I-10 EB at PPG Drive

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Accident on I-10 eastbound at PPG Drive. (Source: Google maps) Accident on I-10 eastbound at PPG Drive. (Source: Google maps)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

All lanes are now opened on I-10 eastbound at PPG Drive.

Traffic is backed up past La. 108 (Cities Service Highway) in Sulphur.

If possible, please find alternate routes.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain winding down this evening, with another round of showers Thursday

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain winding down this evening, with another round of showers Thursday

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-11-01 17:49:39 GMT
    Another round of showers ThursdayAnother round of showers Thursday

    For the rest of today, showers will remain in place for the early afternoon. From there, showers will become more scattered and isolated through the evening hours. Rain chances will steadily be declining through today, and by tonight the rain should be gone. Most of the rain will end around sunset. With all the rain in place today, it will keep temperatures in check. Through tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for more rain before midnight.

    More >>

    For the rest of today, showers will remain in place for the early afternoon. From there, showers will become more scattered and isolated through the evening hours. Rain chances will steadily be declining through today, and by tonight the rain should be gone. Most of the rain will end around sunset. With all the rain in place today, it will keep temperatures in check. Through tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for more rain before midnight.

    More >>

  • Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 8:50 AM EDT2017-11-01 12:50:32 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

  • Space Center Houston has Apollo 11 module through March

    Space Center Houston has Apollo 11 module through March

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 7:38 AM EDT2017-11-01 11:38:09 GMT
    KPLC-TVKPLC-TV

    For the first time in history, the command modules from the first and last lunar landings are on display in one location and that's here at Space Center Houston. 

    More >>

    For the first time in history, the command modules from the first and last lunar landings are on display in one location and that's here at Space Center Houston. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly