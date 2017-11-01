Space Center Houston has Apollo 11 module through March

For the first time in history, the command modules from the first and last lunar landings are on display in one location and that's here at Space Center Houston. It's called "Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission," and Exhibits Director Paul Spana says it's already getting attention from adults and kids.

"The older generation talks to their kids about how they remember where they were when Neil Armstrong walked on the moon. When they go back into our gallery here at Space Center Houston, they can see the lunar diorama we have set up."

You get to see the module from the last manned mission to the moon, Apollo 17. On display is a mockup of the Lunar Excursion Module as well as the lunar rover.

"We're referring to it as bookends. That's what makes it unique for us at Space Center Houston is that under one roof, you can see two Apollo spacecraft and it's the beginning and the end."

Also part of the exhibit are 20 rare Apollo 11 mission artifacts, including Buzz Aldrin's visor and gloves that he used in his moon walk. Stasha Bell is visiting the exhibit with her sons.

"I don't really know what the future holds for NASA and the space program, but I hope that he can learn and understand what it means to be out there and what those astronauts have done and gone through."

This is the first time the Apollo 11 module has been outside of the Smithsonian Museum since it was placed there in 1971.

"Our goal here is to inspire the passion inside of people. To get them excited about the space program. For the kids that are students, we want them to get excited about science, about technology."

The Apollo 11 exhibit will visit 4 U-S cities on its tour. "Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Misson" will be at Space Center Houston through March 18th. For more information, click here.

