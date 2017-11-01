FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain and storms today although no cooler weather

Showers are already moving through parts of Southwest Louisiana this morning, as a stalled front to our north combines with an upper level disturbance to produce numerous showers that will move across the area today.

Temperatures are already warmer this morning as moisture from the Gulf continues to increase humidity levels and bring back the muggier feel today. Other than the showers, a good amount of clouds will stick around most of the day as well with high temperatures in the upper 70s today.

Today will bring the highest rain chances of the week, as the strongest in a series of upper level disturbances moves across the area. The overall threat of severe weather is low today, but with the increasing instability through the day, one or two strong to severe storms can’t be totally ruled out with the Storm Prediction Center placing a low risk over severe weather today across all of Southwest Louisiana, with that threat being mainly this afternoon.

Showers will wind down by this evening as the disturbance aloft departs to our north and east with a quieter but warmer night ahead with lows only dropping into the middle to upper 60s.

Another chance of showers returns for Thursday, although the amount and coverage of rain will be more limited as this will be a weaker disturbance compared to today, with chances of rain only around 40% Thursday, dropping to 20% Friday and Saturday with and even lower chance for Sunday.

Upper level high pressure will strengthen overhead Saturday and Sunday resulting in an overall drier and even warmer weekend with highs in the lower to middle 80s, well above normal for November!

November is also the last month of hurricane season, and with only 4 weeks left, any new tropical development looks unlikely over the next several days!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry