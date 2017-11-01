Here's how you can help homeless residents in Calcasieu Parish

It's the sixth annual 'Winter Drive By' with the goal to collect as many donations as possible for area homeless residents.

Hosted every year by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury's Human Services Department and the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Continuum of Care items are currently being accepted.

The drive began on October 1 and will last through November 9, residents can drop off toiletries, tote bags, and other necessary items at the following locations during regular business hours:

Lake Charles Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Administration Building, 1015 Pithon St. Allen P. August Multipurpose Building, 2001 Moeling St. Business and Career Solutions Center, 2424 Third St. United Way of Southwest Louisiana, 815 Ryan St. Calcasieu Parish Public Library, Central Branch, 310 W. Claude St.

Sulphur City Hall, 101 N. Huntington St. Calcasieu Parish Public Library, Sulphur Regional Branch, 1160 Cypress St. West Cal Arena and Events Center, 401 Arena Road.

Westlake Managan Recreation Center, 1000 McKinley St. City Hall, 1001 Mulberry St.



Travel-sizes of the following items are needed: Deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, shaving cream, plastic bandages, first-aid kits, tissues, baby wipes, and hand sanitizer.

Other items needed include dental floss, disposable razors, soap, hairbrushes, 30 SPF (or higher) sunblock, shoe insoles, cough drops, diapers, solid color towels and washcloths, mosquito repellant, and sturdy totes and backpacks.

Items will be distributed from 9 a.m. 3 p.m. on November 15 and 16 at the Business and Career Solutions Center, 2424 Third St. in Lake Charles. You must have an original, valid Louisiana license, photo ID or passport to receive items. No copies will be accepted.

Each year, the Winter Drive By serves an average of 350 residents.

The drive is being held in recognition of National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, which is November 11-19.

For more information, call 721-4030 (ext. 5120 or ext. 5045) or go to www.cppj.net/winterdrive.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.