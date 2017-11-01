WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Safe and Secure program

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

At least eight people are dead and a dozen more are injured after a man deliberately drove a rented pickup truck onto a bike path in lower Manhattan, mowing down several people before crashing into a school bus.

Officials in Baton Rouge are dealing with a large fire at the ExxonMobil facility. It's been confirmed that this fire was not planned.

Louisiana's attorney general wants to take control of the opioid lawsuit filed by Governor Edwards' administration.

Today is the day when an estimated 1,900 offenders statewide will be released from Louisiana prisons as part of the state's new prison reform law.

A former Welsh Police Chief is accused of killing a goat with a baseball bat.

More than 1,600 burglaries and over 170 robberies have been reported by the Lake Charles police in the 2016 crime report. The police department is trying to cut down on those numbers by taking a proactive approach.

Plus, Space Center Houston has a new exhibit that features the Apollo 11 command module. It’s a rare appearance outside the Smithsonian Museum, where the module has been since 1971. Our Louisiana Traveler checks it out this morning.

And The World Series is coming down to Game 7 tonight. The Los Angeles Dodgers tied the series against the Houston Astros again Tuesday night, with a 3-to-1 win in Game 6.

In weather, temperatures are already warmer this morning as moisture from the Gulf continues to increase humidity levels and bring back the muggier feel today. Other than the showers, a good amount of clouds will stick around most of the day as well with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

