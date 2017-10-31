Children celebrate Halloween at LC's Harvest Festival

A fright-free Halloween is what hundreds of children were able to experience Tuesday night.

Every creature you could think of was in one place for Halloween....the civic center.

These superheroes, dinosaurs, and princesses were all enjoying the night at Lake Charles annual Harvest Festival.

"We have train rides," said the assistant director of parks and recreations, Helen Lewis. "We have all kinds of goodies for the children when they win a game. (And) what we've added this year with a little bit of twists to the fun and excitement is educational games."

With so many unique characters in one place, Lewis says volunteers are what keeps this festival going.

"A lot of the volunteers are high school students that need extra hours for their courses," said Lewis. "We have some that volunteer with us every year."

With another Halloween in the books, this event is always a good time for everyone that comes out.

