Children celebrate Halloween at LC's Harvest Festival - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Children celebrate Halloween at LC's Harvest Festival

(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A fright-free Halloween is what hundreds of children were able to experience Tuesday night. 

Every creature you could think of was in one place for Halloween....the civic center. 

These superheroes, dinosaurs, and princesses were all enjoying the night at Lake Charles annual Harvest Festival. 

"We have train rides," said the assistant director of parks and recreations, Helen Lewis. "We have all kinds of goodies for the children when they win a game. (And) what we've added this year with a little bit of twists to the fun and excitement is educational games." 

With so many unique characters in one place, Lewis says volunteers are what keeps this festival going. 

"A lot of the volunteers are high school students that need extra hours for their courses," said Lewis. "We have some that volunteer with us every year." 

With another Halloween in the books, this event is always a good time for everyone that comes out.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Children celebrate Halloween at LC's Harvest Festival

    Children celebrate Halloween at LC's Harvest Festival

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 11:21 PM EDT2017-11-01 03:21:21 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    A fright free Halloween is what hundreds of children were able to experience Tuesday night.  Every creature you could think of was in one place for Halloween....the civic center.  These superheroes, dinosaurs and princesses were all enjoying the night at Lake Charles annual Harvest Festival.  "We have train rides," said assistant director of parks and recreations, Helen Lewis. "We have all kinds of goodies for the children when they win a game. (And) w...

    More >>

    A fright free Halloween is what hundreds of children were able to experience Tuesday night.  Every creature you could think of was in one place for Halloween....the civic center.  These superheroes, dinosaurs and princesses were all enjoying the night at Lake Charles annual Harvest Festival.  "We have train rides," said assistant director of parks and recreations, Helen Lewis. "We have all kinds of goodies for the children when they win a game. (And) w...

    More >>

  • La. Probation and parole prepares for release of offenders

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 7:49 PM EDT2017-10-31 23:49:49 GMT
    Wednesday is the day when an estimated 1900 offenders statewide will be released from Louisiana prisons as part of the state's new prison reform law. Officers at the Lake Charles Office of Louisiana Probation and Parole are preparing for the release of offenders that comes as part of prison reform.  And Supervisor Leland Hughes says they have been for a while.  The office expects up to 120 offenders total from the three parishes of Calcasieu, Camero...More >>
    Wednesday is the day when an estimated 1900 offenders statewide will be released from Louisiana prisons as part of the state's new prison reform law. Officers at the Lake Charles Office of Louisiana Probation and Parole are preparing for the release of offenders that comes as part of prison reform.  And Supervisor Leland Hughes says they have been for a while.  The office expects up to 120 offenders total from the three parishes of Calcasieu, Camero...More >>

  • Safe & Secure Program aims to prevent theft

    Safe & Secure Program aims to prevent theft

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 6:25 PM EDT2017-10-31 22:25:30 GMT
    (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)(Source: Lake Charles Police Department)

    1,639 burglaries and 174 robberies reported by Lake Charles Police in the 2016 official crime report. 40-percent of crimes against property were solved in that same crime report and LCPD is trying to come up with ways to improve that by working with the community to come up with individual plans and solutions. Security cameras are always a good idea, but they usually only help after the deed has been done. The idea is to make your home and property less likely of a target for thiev...

    More >>

    1,639 burglaries and 174 robberies reported by Lake Charles Police in the 2016 official crime report. 40-percent of crimes against property were solved in that same crime report and LCPD is trying to come up with ways to improve that by working with the community to come up with individual plans and solutions. Security cameras are always a good idea, but they usually only help after the deed has been done. The idea is to make your home and property less likely of a target for thiev...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly