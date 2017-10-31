FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain likely Wednesday, but when will we see more cool weather?

The warming trend continues tonight with temperatures 5 to 10 degrees warmer by Wednesday morning than they were Tuesday. Rain should hold off for the kiddos trick or treating this evening and with warmer temperatures you shouldn’t have to worry about jackets either. Although it is worth mentioning with the humidity increasing it will feel cooler than it really is, so it might be a good idea to keep a light jacket handy just in case!

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly cloudy to cloudy at times with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible anytime as southwesterly upper level winds allow disturbances to pass overhead. Also aiding the development of rain will be a stalled frontal sitting over our area. It will not rain the entire time, but rain will be possible each time a disturbance passes over our area. The chance of rain is 70% Wednesday and 40% Thursday; temperatures will reach the upper 70s to near 80 in the afternoon. Severe weather looks unlikely although a few thunderstorms could be strong Wednesday afternoon.

Upper level winds will begin to shift more westerly by Friday and that should mean slightly fewer showers; and for that reason, the chance of rain is 20%. Rain chances drop to less than 10% by Saturday and remain there through early next week. This means the weekend forecast looks good for anything outdoors. Although it will be warm with lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s!

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

