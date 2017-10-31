Former Welsh police chief accused of killing neighbor's goat with baseball bat

A former Welsh police chief is accused of killing his neighbor’s goat with a baseball bat.

Ben Richard, 49, is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals. He served as Welsh police chief in the 2000s.

Welsh Police Chief Marcus Crochet said the incident was the result of an ongoing “feud” with a neighbor about her animals getting loose. Welsh police have been called to the area of E. South and Frances streets at least three times to handle a dispute about animals between the neighbors.

Richard found a goat belonging to his neighbor on his carport Friday, Crochet said.

He first tried to shoo the animal away, then “he made a very poor decision, went inside got a baseball bat and ended up battering the animal until it succumbed,” Crochet said.

Richard then dragged the animal onto his neighbor’s porch. When they found the dead animal, they called police around 10 p.m. Friday.

“They’ve got a feud going on and it got out of control,” Crochet said.

Richard was arrested and the neighbor was cited for animals being at large. It’s at least the second time the neighbor has been cited for an animal being loose, Crochet said. A previous citation involved a dog.

Richard was released from jail following a court appearance.

