Former Welsh police chief accused of killing neighbor's goat wit - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

Former Welsh police chief accused of killing neighbor's goat with baseball bat

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)

A former Welsh police chief is accused of killing his neighbor’s goat with a baseball bat.

Ben Richard, 49, is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals. He served as Welsh police chief in the 2000s.

Welsh Police Chief Marcus Crochet said the incident was the result of an ongoing “feud” with a neighbor about her animals getting loose. Welsh police have been called to the area of E. South and Frances streets at least three times to handle a dispute about animals between the neighbors.

Richard found a goat belonging to his neighbor on his carport Friday, Crochet said.

He first tried to shoo the animal away, then “he made a very poor decision, went inside got a baseball bat and ended up battering the animal until it succumbed,” Crochet said.

Richard then dragged the animal onto his neighbor’s porch. When they found the dead animal, they called police around 10 p.m. Friday.

“They’ve got a feud going on and it got out of control,” Crochet said.

Richard was arrested and the neighbor was cited for animals being at large. It’s at least the second time the neighbor has been cited for an animal being loose, Crochet said. A previous citation involved a dog.

Richard was released from jail following a court appearance.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Safe & Secure Program aims to prevent theft

    Safe & Secure Program aims to prevent theft

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 6:25 PM EDT2017-10-31 22:25:30 GMT
    (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)(Source: Lake Charles Police Department)

    1,639 burglaries and 174 robberies reported by Lake Charles Police in the 2016 official crime report. 40-percent of crimes against property were solved in that same crime report and LCPD is trying to come up with ways to improve that by working with the community to come up with individual plans and solutions. Security cameras are always a good idea, but they usually only help after the deed has been done. The idea is to make your home and property less likely of a target for thiev...

    More >>

    1,639 burglaries and 174 robberies reported by Lake Charles Police in the 2016 official crime report. 40-percent of crimes against property were solved in that same crime report and LCPD is trying to come up with ways to improve that by working with the community to come up with individual plans and solutions. Security cameras are always a good idea, but they usually only help after the deed has been done. The idea is to make your home and property less likely of a target for thiev...

    More >>

  • Haunted SWLA: The Beauregard Parish Hanging Jail

    Haunted SWLA: The Beauregard Parish Hanging Jail

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-10-31 21:24:04 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    There is an undeniable strange feeling when you enter the Beaureguard Parish Hanging jail.  Built over 100 years ago in Deridder, the gothic jail is well known for the executions of Joe Genna and Molten Brasseaux, two men who killed a DeRidder taxi driver. The men were hanged from the third floor of the jail on March 9, 1928.  Lori Darbonne, the director of the Gothic Jail, has definitely heard things. A group of paranormal investigators spent the night at the Ja...

    More >>

    There is an undeniable strange feeling when you enter the Beaureguard Parish Hanging jail.  Built over 100 years ago in Deridder, the gothic jail is well known for the executions of Joe Genna and Molten Brasseaux, two men who killed a DeRidder taxi driver. The men were hanged from the third floor of the jail on March 9, 1928.  Lori Darbonne, the director of the Gothic Jail, has definitely heard things. A group of paranormal investigators spent the night at the Ja...

    More >>

  • SWLA trick-or-treat times and events

    SWLA trick-or-treat times and events

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 5:23 PM EDT2017-10-31 21:23:04 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The following is a list of Southwest Louisiana Halloween and Harvest events: 

    More >>

    The following is a list of Southwest Louisiana Halloween and Harvest events: 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly