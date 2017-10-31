FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer today; rain for Wednesday

Today is already starting off milder with temperatures up from the 50s into the lower 60s in Lake Charles before sunrise as some clouds are moving across the area, but rain holds off. Some spots in Southwest Louisiana are a little cooler than others with lower 50s across most of Beauregard, Allen and Vernon parishes overnight.

Through the day look for a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures warming up through the 60s and into the middle to upper 70s this afternoon with the chance of rain remaining low. Cloudy and mild for the trick-or-treaters tonight with temperatures in the upper 60s by early evening and the threat of rain remaining very low.

Clouds will continue to thicken with showers likely arriving during the morning hours of Wednesday as an upper level disturbance moves in from the west, triggering scattered showers off and on through the morning and afternoon hours tomorrow with showers winding down by evening.

Rain chances for your Wednesday are up to 70% but the idea that the showers will be intermittent through the day with breaking in between the rain. Temperatures tomorrow will again warm up into the upper 70s.

By Thursday the chance of rain is a little lower but we can’t rule out a few scattered showers and storms, especially during the afternoon as another upper level disturbance moves overhead.

By the weekend, an upper level ridge of high pressure strengthens over the Gulf coast which will drive temperatures up even higher into the lower to middle 80s and also limit rain chances to less than 20% for Saturday and Sunday.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry