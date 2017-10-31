WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Happy Halloween - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Happy Halloween

By KPLC Digital Staff
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

New data from the Department of Corrections shows hundreds of prisoners across the state could get to walk early by the end of the week.

All suspects involved in a shooting and armed robbery last week at a Lake Charles motel are now in custody this morning.

There have been some serious allegations circulating in Fenton involving the mayor and taxpayer money.

Residents living in Cameron Parish with proof of insurance can get free flu shots this Thursday. It's due to an increase in the number of flu cases in the parish, according to the State Department of Health.

With so many children approaching adults throughout the night, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said Halloween is the perfect time to talk with your kids about stranger danger.

Plus, what are you dressing up as on Halloween? Send pictures of your cool, funny, or spooky costume to newmedia@kplctv.com. For a list of Southwest Louisiana Halloween and Harvest events, click HERE

And Amazon delivers lots of items to Louisiana, books, clothes and now, maybe prescription drugs. The online retailer is thinking about getting into the pharmacy business in the Bayou State.

In weather, Tuesday temperatures will top out in the upper 70s with no worries about rain. Trick or treating should be fine Tuesday evening. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

  • 'Keeping up with the Skellingtons' celebrating Halloween in Sulphur

    Happy Halloween!  This year, the Aryca Bussell and her family are celebrating with 'Keeping up with the Skellingtons' for the second year.  For the entire month of October, Bussell wakes up early to prepare her Halloween decorations with a new theme.  "Every single morning at 6 A.M. and get them ready to go," she said.  Two skeletons become the talk of the town during the 2016 Halloween season -- they pair even had their own Facebook page -- Keeping u...More >>
  • CPSO urges importance of safety on Halloween

    Halloween is back and with it comes an annual - but timelessly important - safety reminder: have a plan for your beloved trick-or-treaters. "We adults are in charge of protecting our children," said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso. Prior to your kids hitting the town for Halloween candy, CPSO advises making a plan with your children. "Send them with a group of people," Mancuso said. "Tell them to stay in that group, don't get separated." Mancuso...

  • SWLA Halloween, Harvest events

    The following is a list of Southwest Louisiana Halloween and Harvest events: 

