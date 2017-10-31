WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Happy Halloween

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

New data from the Department of Corrections shows hundreds of prisoners across the state could get to walk early by the end of the week.

All suspects involved in a shooting and armed robbery last week at a Lake Charles motel are now in custody this morning.

There have been some serious allegations circulating in Fenton involving the mayor and taxpayer money.

Residents living in Cameron Parish with proof of insurance can get free flu shots this Thursday. It's due to an increase in the number of flu cases in the parish, according to the State Department of Health.

With so many children approaching adults throughout the night, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said Halloween is the perfect time to talk with your kids about stranger danger.

And Amazon delivers lots of items to Louisiana, books, clothes and now, maybe prescription drugs. The online retailer is thinking about getting into the pharmacy business in the Bayou State.

In weather, Tuesday temperatures will top out in the upper 70s with no worries about rain. Trick or treating should be fine Tuesday evening. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

