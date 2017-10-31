'Keeping up with the Skellingtons' celebrating Halloween in Sulp - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

'Keeping up with the Skellingtons' celebrating Halloween in Sulphur

(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC) (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

Happy Halloween! 

This year, the Aryca Bussell and her family are celebrating with 'Keeping up with the Skellingtons' for the second year. 

For the entire month of October, Bussell wakes up early to prepare her Halloween decorations with a new theme. 

"Every single morning at 6 A.M. and get them ready to go," she said. 

Two skeletons become the talk of the town during the 2016 Halloween season -- they pair even had their own Facebook page -- Keeping up with the Skellingtons, Helen and Norm Skellington to be exact and in a matter of a short time, it seems like they've done it all. From duck hunting to fortune telling and even celebrating Mardi Gras.

This year, new additions to the family – Autumn, their child, and Bone the dog. 

For props, Bussell uses items she has around the house as well as donations from the community. 

"They've come together and really help me a lot," she said. "With the decorations or setting them up or ideas, people text me or message me, they help me a lot."

And, the community is loving it – especially her neighbors.  

For Bussell, it's a way to make her fellow community members smile. 

