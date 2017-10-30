CPSO urges importance of safety on Halloween - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPSO urges importance of safety on Halloween

Source: Christian Piekos Source: Christian Piekos
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Halloween is back and with it comes an annual - but timelessly important - safety reminder: have a plan for your beloved trick-or-treaters.

"We adults are in charge of protecting our children," said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso.

Prior to your kids hitting the town for Halloween candy, CPSO advises making a plan with your children.

"Send them with a group of people," Mancuso said. "Tell them to stay in that group, don't get separated."

Mancuso said children should never enter the home of someone they do not know when trick-or-treating.

"If someone's trying to take you into a house...you scream, you holler, you kick, you bite," said Mancuso. "You do whatever it takes to get safe and bring attention to yourself until a grown up can come protect you and get you out of that situation."

CPSO has a comprehensive database of all of the sex offenders living in Calcasieu Parish. Click here to see if any sex offenders live in your neighborhood.

With so many children approaching adults throughout the night, Mancuso said Halloween is the perfect time to talk with your kids about stranger danger.

"Parents and grandparents need to have a sit down talk with their children," Mancuso said. "They need to know what an acquaintance is compared to a friend - a trusted friend."

CPSO and the Lake Charles Police Department will visit the homes of all sex offenders tomorrow for Halloween compliance checks.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • 'Keeping up with the Skellingtons' celebrating Halloween in Sulphur

    'Keeping up with the Skellingtons' celebrating Halloween in Sulphur

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 5:31 AM EDT2017-10-31 09:31:49 GMT
    (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)
    Happy Halloween!  This year, the Aryca Bussell and her family are celebrating with 'Keeping up with the Skellingtons' for the second year.  For the entire month of October, Bussell wakes up early to prepare her Halloween decorations with a new theme.  "Every single morning at 6 A.M. and get them ready to go," she said.  Two skeletons become the talk of the town during the 2016 Halloween season -- they pair even had their own Facebook page -- Keeping u...More >>
    Happy Halloween!  This year, the Aryca Bussell and her family are celebrating with 'Keeping up with the Skellingtons' for the second year.  For the entire month of October, Bussell wakes up early to prepare her Halloween decorations with a new theme.  "Every single morning at 6 A.M. and get them ready to go," she said.  Two skeletons become the talk of the town during the 2016 Halloween season -- they pair even had their own Facebook page -- Keeping u...More >>

  • CPSO urges importance of safety on Halloween

    CPSO urges importance of safety on Halloween

    Monday, October 30 2017 10:32 PM EDT2017-10-31 02:32:56 GMT
    Source: Christian PiekosSource: Christian Piekos

    Halloween is back and with it comes an annual - but timelessly important - safety reminder: have a plan for your beloved trick-or-treaters. "We adults are in charge of protecting our children," said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso. Prior to your kids hitting the town for Halloween candy, CPSO advises making a plan with your children. "Send them with a group of people," Mancuso said. "Tell them to stay in that group, don't get separated." Mancuso...

    More >>

    Halloween is back and with it comes an annual - but timelessly important - safety reminder: have a plan for your beloved trick-or-treaters. "We adults are in charge of protecting our children," said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso. Prior to your kids hitting the town for Halloween candy, CPSO advises making a plan with your children. "Send them with a group of people," Mancuso said. "Tell them to stay in that group, don't get separated." Mancuso...

    More >>

  • SWLA Halloween, Harvest events

    SWLA Halloween, Harvest events

    Monday, October 30 2017 9:56 PM EDT2017-10-31 01:56:21 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The following is a list of Southwest Louisiana Halloween and Harvest events: 

    More >>

    The following is a list of Southwest Louisiana Halloween and Harvest events: 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly