CPSO urges importance of safety on Halloween

Halloween is back and with it comes an annual - but timelessly important - safety reminder: have a plan for your beloved trick-or-treaters.

"We adults are in charge of protecting our children," said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso.

Prior to your kids hitting the town for Halloween candy, CPSO advises making a plan with your children.

"Send them with a group of people," Mancuso said. "Tell them to stay in that group, don't get separated."

Mancuso said children should never enter the home of someone they do not know when trick-or-treating.

"If someone's trying to take you into a house...you scream, you holler, you kick, you bite," said Mancuso. "You do whatever it takes to get safe and bring attention to yourself until a grown up can come protect you and get you out of that situation."

CPSO has a comprehensive database of all of the sex offenders living in Calcasieu Parish. Click here to see if any sex offenders live in your neighborhood.

With so many children approaching adults throughout the night, Mancuso said Halloween is the perfect time to talk with your kids about stranger danger.

"Parents and grandparents need to have a sit down talk with their children," Mancuso said. "They need to know what an acquaintance is compared to a friend - a trusted friend."

CPSO and the Lake Charles Police Department will visit the homes of all sex offenders tomorrow for Halloween compliance checks.

