DeRidder High School student makes U.S. All American Marching Band

A DeRidder High School senior is in for the opportunity of a lifetime.

Colten Denning was chosen over 2,000 other nominees across the nation for a chance to play with the U.S. All-American Marching Band at the U.S Army All-American Bowl halftime show.

Today, Denning's achievement was celebrated with the entire student body.

Aaron Theall, band director at DeRidder, said Colten has always had a passion for music.



"Colten has just soared as a musician," Theall said. "He always had that musical bone inside of him and just nurtured it."



Denning hopes that with his talent and experience, he can inspire others through his journey.



"Knowing that there is people you can touch by just playing," he said. "It's just a giant piece of metal but when you play it makes people feel something."

After high school and college, Denning said he wants to move to Washington D.C.

