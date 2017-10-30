DeRidder High School student makes U.S. All American Marching Band

1,639 burglaries and 174 robberies reported by Lake Charles Police in the 2016 official crime report. 40-percent of crimes against property were solved in that same crime report and LCPD is trying to come up with ways to improve that by working with the community to come up with individual plans and solutions. Security cameras are always a good idea, but they usually only help after the deed has been done. The idea is to make your home and property less likely of a target for thiev...More >>
There is an undeniable strange feeling when you enter the Beaureguard Parish Hanging jail. Built over 100 years ago in Deridder, the gothic jail is well known for the executions of Joe Genna and Molten Brasseaux, two men who killed a DeRidder taxi driver. The men were hanged from the third floor of the jail on March 9, 1928. Lori Darbonne, the director of the Gothic Jail, has definitely heard things. A group of paranormal investigators spent the night at the Ja...More >>
The following is a list of Southwest Louisiana Halloween and Harvest events:More >>
The warming trend continues tonight with temperatures 5 to 10 degrees warmer by Wednesday morning than they were Tuesday. Rain should hold off for the kiddos trick or treating this evening and with warmer temperatures you shouldn’t have to worry about jackets either. Although it is worth mentioning with the humidity increasing it will feel cooler than it really is, so it might be a good idea to keep a light jacket handy just in case!More >>
