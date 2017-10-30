Attorney Christian Chesson disputes claims that his staff impers - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Attorney Christian Chesson disputes claims that his staff impersonated clients

Christian Chesson (Source: Facebook) Christian Chesson (Source: Facebook)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Attorney Christian Chesson and his attorney came out fighting today as they defended against a complaint filed by the U.S. Bankruptcy trustee.

The civil matter ended abruptly this afternoon when the defense rested its case without putting on any witnesses.

A decision from the judge is likely weeks away.

To read the complaint against Christian Chesson, click HERE.

Chesson took the witness stand and disputed claims that his office staff impersonated clients - and took credit counseling for them - to speed up the process of filing for bankruptcy.

Credit counseling is required before a consumer can file.

Though Chesson's signature was on most filings, he testified after an initial meeting with a client, attorney Wade Kelly handled most cases.

Chesson says there were many times he walked in and witnessed clients taking credit counseling - despite a number of clients testifying they did not. As well he refutes testimony that one paralegal handled cases without attorney involvement. He says such conduct would result in termination.

There was also testimony from a senior staff member who denied employees used the same security answers online for all clients and she blamed date discrepancies on documents on various reasons.

Kelly says changes have been made in office procedures including that they video clients taking credit counseling.

Chesson suggests the case is motivated by politics and attorneys who compete for his clients. And as to clients who signed papers under penalty of perjury - saying they took credit counseling when they did not - Chesson's attorneys say clients' failure to read or understand what they signed is not a defense or excuse and could be fraud or perjury.

Still, the attorney for the government bankruptcy trustee counters, saying falsification of credit counseling was pervasive and that former employees who testified have no reason to lie.

Instead of closings, each side will submit their arguments in writing.

Neither Chesson or his lawyers or the attorney representing the U.S. Bankruptcy trustee would go on camera.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • 'Keeping up with the Skellingtons' celebrating Halloween in Sulphur

    'Keeping up with the Skellingtons' celebrating Halloween in Sulphur

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 5:31 AM EDT2017-10-31 09:31:49 GMT
    (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)
    Happy Halloween!  This year, the Aryca Bussell and her family are celebrating with 'Keeping up with the Skellingtons' for the second year.  For the entire month of October, Bussell wakes up early to prepare her Halloween decorations with a new theme.  "Every single morning at 6 A.M. and get them ready to go," she said.  Two skeletons become the talk of the town during the 2016 Halloween season -- they pair even had their own Facebook page -- Keeping u...More >>
    Happy Halloween!  This year, the Aryca Bussell and her family are celebrating with 'Keeping up with the Skellingtons' for the second year.  For the entire month of October, Bussell wakes up early to prepare her Halloween decorations with a new theme.  "Every single morning at 6 A.M. and get them ready to go," she said.  Two skeletons become the talk of the town during the 2016 Halloween season -- they pair even had their own Facebook page -- Keeping u...More >>

  • CPSO urges importance of safety on Halloween

    CPSO urges importance of safety on Halloween

    Monday, October 30 2017 10:32 PM EDT2017-10-31 02:32:56 GMT
    Source: Christian PiekosSource: Christian Piekos

    Halloween is back and with it comes an annual - but timelessly important - safety reminder: have a plan for your beloved trick-or-treaters. "We adults are in charge of protecting our children," said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso. Prior to your kids hitting the town for Halloween candy, CPSO advises making a plan with your children. "Send them with a group of people," Mancuso said. "Tell them to stay in that group, don't get separated." Mancuso...

    More >>

    Halloween is back and with it comes an annual - but timelessly important - safety reminder: have a plan for your beloved trick-or-treaters. "We adults are in charge of protecting our children," said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso. Prior to your kids hitting the town for Halloween candy, CPSO advises making a plan with your children. "Send them with a group of people," Mancuso said. "Tell them to stay in that group, don't get separated." Mancuso...

    More >>

  • SWLA Halloween, Harvest events

    SWLA Halloween, Harvest events

    Monday, October 30 2017 9:56 PM EDT2017-10-31 01:56:21 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The following is a list of Southwest Louisiana Halloween and Harvest events: 

    More >>

    The following is a list of Southwest Louisiana Halloween and Harvest events: 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly