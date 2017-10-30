Attorney Christian Chesson disputes claims that his staff impersonated clients

Attorney Christian Chesson and his attorney came out fighting today as they defended against a complaint filed by the U.S. Bankruptcy trustee.

The civil matter ended abruptly this afternoon when the defense rested its case without putting on any witnesses.

A decision from the judge is likely weeks away.

To read the complaint against Christian Chesson, click HERE.

Chesson took the witness stand and disputed claims that his office staff impersonated clients - and took credit counseling for them - to speed up the process of filing for bankruptcy.

Credit counseling is required before a consumer can file.

Though Chesson's signature was on most filings, he testified after an initial meeting with a client, attorney Wade Kelly handled most cases.

Chesson says there were many times he walked in and witnessed clients taking credit counseling - despite a number of clients testifying they did not. As well he refutes testimony that one paralegal handled cases without attorney involvement. He says such conduct would result in termination.

There was also testimony from a senior staff member who denied employees used the same security answers online for all clients and she blamed date discrepancies on documents on various reasons.

Kelly says changes have been made in office procedures including that they video clients taking credit counseling.

Chesson suggests the case is motivated by politics and attorneys who compete for his clients. And as to clients who signed papers under penalty of perjury - saying they took credit counseling when they did not - Chesson's attorneys say clients' failure to read or understand what they signed is not a defense or excuse and could be fraud or perjury.

Still, the attorney for the government bankruptcy trustee counters, saying falsification of credit counseling was pervasive and that former employees who testified have no reason to lie.

Instead of closings, each side will submit their arguments in writing.

Neither Chesson or his lawyers or the attorney representing the U.S. Bankruptcy trustee would go on camera.

