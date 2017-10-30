McNeese falls to 22nd in both FCS polls

McNeese remained in both FCS top 25 polls this week, falling four spots to No. 22 in the FCS Coaches Poll while slipping two spots, also at No. 22, in the STATS Media Poll.



McNeese (6-2, 4-2 SLC) is coming off a 47-17 loss at the hands of fourth-ranked and Southland Conference leader Central Arkansas this past Saturday and will return home this weekend for two straight home games, first against Southeastern Louisiana then versus Northwestern State.



At 6-2, McNeese still has a chance at making the postseason but would likely need to win its remaining three regular season games. After SLU and NSU, the Cowboys will close out the regular season on Nov. 18 at Lamar.



The top five in both polls didn’t change from the previous week. James Madison is No. 1 followed by North Dakota State, Jacksonville State, Central Arkansas and Sam Houston State.



Nicholls jumped six spots to No. 17 in the coaches poll but are still on the outside looking in for the STATS rankings, although it is the top team in the receiving votes section.



SLU (5-4, 5-2 SLC) is receiving votes in the coaches poll.



FCS Coaches Poll

1. James Madison

2. North Dakota State

3. Jacksonville State

4. Central Arkansas

5. Sam Houston State

6. South Dakota

7. North Carolina A&T

8. South Dakota State

9. Wofford

10. Elon

11. Eastern Washington

12. Grambling

13. Illinois State

14. Weber State

15. Samford

16. Northern Arizona

17. Nicholls

18. Western Illinois

19. New Hampshire

20. Villanova

21. Stony Brook

22. McNeese

23. Southern Utah

24. Monmouth

25. Kennesaw State



STATS FCS Poll

1. James Madison

2. North Dakota State

3. Jacksonville State

4. Central Arkansas

5. Sam Houston State

6. South Dakota

7. Elon

8. Wofford

9. North Carolina A&T

10. South Dakota State

11. Eastern Washington

12. Illinois State

13. Grambling

14. Stony Brook

15. Western Illinois

16. Samford

17. Southern Utah

18. Northern Arizona

19. Weber State

20. Villanova

21. New Hampshire

22. McNeese

23. Furman

24. Western Carolina

25. Kennesaw State



