McNeese falls to 22nd in both FCS polls

McNeese remained in both FCS top 25 polls this week, falling four spots to No. 22 in the FCS Coaches Poll while slipping two spots, also at No. 22, in the STATS Media Poll.
McNeese (6-2, 4-2 SLC) is coming off a 47-17 loss at the hands of fourth-ranked and Southland Conference leader Central Arkansas this past Saturday and will return home this weekend for two straight home games, first against Southeastern Louisiana then versus Northwestern State.
At 6-2, McNeese still has a chance at making the postseason but would likely need to win its remaining three regular season games. After SLU and NSU, the Cowboys will close out the regular season on Nov. 18 at Lamar.
The top five in both polls didn’t change from the previous week. James Madison is No. 1 followed by North Dakota State, Jacksonville State, Central Arkansas and Sam Houston State.
Nicholls jumped six spots to No. 17 in the coaches poll but are still on the outside looking in for the STATS rankings, although it is the top team in the receiving votes section.
SLU (5-4, 5-2 SLC) is receiving votes in the coaches poll.
FCS Coaches Poll
1. James Madison
2. North Dakota State
3. Jacksonville State
4. Central Arkansas
5. Sam Houston State
6. South Dakota
7. North Carolina A&T
8. South Dakota State
9. Wofford
10. Elon
11. Eastern Washington
12. Grambling
13. Illinois State
14. Weber State
15. Samford
16. Northern Arizona
17. Nicholls
18. Western Illinois
19. New Hampshire
20. Villanova
21. Stony Brook
22. McNeese
23. Southern Utah
24. Monmouth
25. Kennesaw State
STATS FCS Poll
1. James Madison
2. North Dakota State
3. Jacksonville State
4. Central Arkansas
5. Sam Houston State
6. South Dakota
7. Elon
8. Wofford
9. North Carolina A&T
10. South Dakota State
11. Eastern Washington
12. Illinois State
13. Grambling
14. Stony Brook
15. Western Illinois
16. Samford
17. Southern Utah
18. Northern Arizona
19. Weber State
20. Villanova
21. New Hampshire
22. McNeese
23. Furman
24. Western Carolina
25. Kennesaw State
